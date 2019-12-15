Sunday Morning Joe: In a Season of Mobile Quarterbacks, Josh Allen Brings Something Different

PITTSBURGH -- It's a revolving theme in Pittsburgh. The Steelers have squared off with mobile quarterback after mobile quarterback throughout the second-half of the season as they battled their way to the playoff race in the AFC but face a new challenge when the Bills and Josh Allen enter Heinz Field.

"We've been dealing with mobile quarterbacks the last couple of weeks so we kind of have an idea, but he's different, he's 6-4, 6-5, two-twenty plus," Mike Hilton explained. "With a guy that size who can move it'll be difficult but we just got to keep him in the pocket, put some pressure on him make him throw some bad throws."

At 6'5, 237-pounds Josh Allen carries a stature not many would expect as a running quarterback. The second-year passer has grown throughout his young career, using his growth to develop a keen sense of when to run as well as playing a safer game.

Mike Tomlin said earlier in the week the Steelers should expect more quarterback runs against Buffalo then they've seen this season. But unlike Murray and Jackson, Allen's running ability is different - not Ben Roethlisberger or John Elway-like. As his coach Sean McDermott put it, he plays like "Josh Allen."

"He might not be as elusive and fast but he's no slouch either," Mike Hilton said. "A guy like that in open field is hard to get down. We got to make sure we get a lot of heads to the ball and handle our business."



Getting to the ball is only half the challenge, though. The Steelers defense has found ways to close running lanes for quick quarterbacks but never a player of Allen's size.

"He's a big body, hard to bring down. One of those who can really make you miss when you've got him wrapped up already," Bud Dupree said. "You've got to really emphasize going for the ball when you're bringing him down. He's also throwing the ball really well so he's that big of a difference. It's a leap between winning run and trying to run because he's going to try and escape. So, we've got to contain the pocket, push the pocket and prevent him from making those big plays as much as we can."

When you look at Allen on paper, there are ways to take advantage of him. Compared to his first five games where he threw seven interceptions, Allen has thrown one since.

Minkah Fitzpatrick described it as the natural growth of the season. Like himself and every other player, the process of maturing throughout his second year has shown and it's kept the Buffalo offense in a safer place over the last 10 weeks.

"The process of going through the season, he's just getting better going through the season as you should," Terrell Edmunds described it. "You've got to expect the best from him, it's a playoff game it's for everything so we're going to get their best game."

Around him are players that, well, don't pop when talking about the Bills offense. It's how I started my conversation with Mike Hilton. "What's around Allen?" turned into an explanation of how a group of scrappy players have formed an offense no one knows much about.

Players like Cole Beasley and John Brown aren't the biggest or strongest. Neither of them are All-Pros, or Pro Bowlers to that matter. Left as end of the offseason signings, no one truly believed Buffalo had a strong receiving core.

"They just get their job done," Hilton explained Buffalo's receiving core. "They don't have that one star that can just take over the game but all around they're just good players, they follow the scheme well and the execute."

Then there's the backfield. Lead by rookie Devin Singletary and future Hall of Famer Frank Gore, the Bills have a tandem that's quietly controlling games. They aren't the flashiest players or the most explosive runners, but in an offense that can throw and run in a number of ways, they've done what they've been counted on for.

"I think they do a good job of getting Singletary started fast, then they just put Frank Gore in there to just clean it up," Devin Bush said as he broke down the Bills backfield.

And even with two strong runners, the Bills have another secret weapon in T.J. Yeldon. With all three ready to take the lead at any moment, the Steelers defense has to stay on their toes.

Mike Hilton and the rest of the group acknowledged there's not just Gore and Singletary but Yeldon as well. All three carry different strengths the Bills have designed their offense around, allowing Allen to utilize them throughout the game and provide that one-two-three punch Bush described.

"We've got to be prepared for all of them," Hilton said. "They're all different in some sort, Frank Gore's been doing it for a long time so everyone knows what he does, Singletary's a rookie and he's explosive for them and Yeldon's been around for awhile. They just find ways to use all those guys."



From a winning team many overlooked to one people are struggling to find reasons for their success, the Bills have found a way to win. From the outside, there's still skepticism on how 'real' Buffalo is, and Pittsburgh can be a deciding factor in that verdict.

The Steelers defense doesn't see it as such. The Bills are 9-4 with control in the AFC playoff picture. They've found ways to win football games this season through a strong defense and an surprisingly explosive offense. All behind the arm - and legs - of their quarterback.

"The play-calling has changed. The scheme they're putting guys in is for his betterment," Dupree said. "They're trying to build the offense around him and not just trying to put him into the scheme."