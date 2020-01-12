SteelerMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Texans vs Chiefs: Live Game Updates, Reactions and Community

Noah Strackbein

Stay connected during the AFC Divisional round. As kickoff gets under way, join Noah Strackbein and all of the AFC to discuss each moment of the Texans vs Chiefs. Noah will be chatting with all comments below. 

Injury Report

Noah - No Chris Jones is a huge negative for the Kansas City Chiefs. This defense is trying to put as much pressure on Deshaun Watson as possible and that just became a lot harder without their top defensive lineman. 

Travis Kelce is active but doesn't look good from watching him warm up. He has tightness in his knee and it's showing. It can't if he's going to make an impact, today. 

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Steelers Head Coach Bill Cowher Officially Named to 2020 Hall of Fame Class

Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher was surprised during the CBS pregame set after learning he was officially going to be inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Donnie Druin

Titans vs Ravens: Live Game Updates, Reactions and Community

Join the conversation as the Baltimore Ravens host the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional round.

Donnie Druin

Terrell Edmunds is the Next Make-Or-Break Third-Year Defensive Back for Steelers

Safety Terrell Edmunds is in need of a breakout season with the Pittsburgh Steelers defense on the rise.

Noah Strackbein

Three Approaches to Improve Steelers Quarterback Room

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to focus on improving their quarterback situation in 2020.

Noah Strackbein

by

SteelRod

Strackbein Mailbag: Do the Steelers Prioritize a Quarterback? Ben's Update, and More

Let the offseason questions begin as the Pittsburgh Steelers start their hunt for more success in 2020.

Noah Strackbein

Future of Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert Still to be Determined

Pittsburgh Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert has yet to sign a contract extension past the 2020 NFL Draft. What does his future hold?

Donnie Druin

If Jalen Hurts Falls in 2020 NFL Draft, Steelers Shouldn't Think Twice

If Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts escapes to day two of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Steelers shouldn't think twice and pull the trigger on Hurts.

Donnie Druin

by

TruthbReal2132

How the Steelers Avoid Using First Draft Pick on a Tight End

Avoiding a tight end early in the NFL Draft isn't difficult for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Not Expected to Make Change at Offensive Coordinator

The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to stay with Randy Fichtner at offensive coordinator in 2020.

Noah Strackbein

by

liljaunmj

10 Minute Takes: Steelers Offseason Outlook

The next few months are going to get interesting for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Noah Strackbein