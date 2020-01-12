Texans vs Chiefs: Live Game Updates, Reactions and Community

Stay connected during the AFC Divisional round. As kickoff gets under way, join Noah Strackbein and all of the AFC to discuss each moment of the Texans vs Chiefs. Noah will be chatting with all comments below.

Injury Report

Noah - No Chris Jones is a huge negative for the Kansas City Chiefs. This defense is trying to put as much pressure on Deshaun Watson as possible and that just became a lot harder without their top defensive lineman.

Travis Kelce is active but doesn't look good from watching him warm up. He has tightness in his knee and it's showing. It can't if he's going to make an impact, today.