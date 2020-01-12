SteelerMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Titans vs Ravens: Live Game Updates, Reactions and Community

Donnie Druin

Stay connected during the AFC Divisional round. As kickoff gets under way, join Donnie Druin and all of the AFC North to discuss each moment of the Ravens vs. Titans. Donnie will be chatting with all comments below.

Injury Report

Tennessee Titans inactives: WR Adam Humphries, WR Rashard Davis, WR Cody Hollister, LB Jayon Brown, OL Kevin Pamphile, DL Joey Ivie, and DL Isaiah Mack.

Baltimore Ravens inactives: QB Trace McSorley, WR Jaleel Scott, DB Jordan Richards, CB Anthony Averett, CB Iman Marshall, G Ben Powers and T Andre Smith. 

Pregame thoughts

Donnie- What's up guys! Just finishing the Vikings/49ers game right now. Hoping tonight's game will be a little closer. I'm interested to see what the Ravens look like after a few weeks off. Sometimes the bye-week can work against you in terms of keeping rhythm/momentum, although many think the Ravens are simply too talented for anything like that to really effect them. 

As for the Titans, it's safe to say they're America's new team after knocking off the New England Patriots in their own backyard. Will the Titans be able to keep the momentum going into M&T Bank Stadium? 

I think this game comes down to Tennessee's ability to limit turnovers. It's a given they'll run the ball with Derrick Henry, but should Ryan Tannehill continue to play at a high level and not turn the ball over, the Titans have to like their chances. From a Baltimore perspective, they're favorites to ultimately bring home the Lombardi Trophy. Will they take care of business with the spotlight on them tonight?

If you're wagering pennies, the Ravens are currently favored by -9.5 points, with the game's over/under settling at 47.5 points. 

If I had to make a prediction, I think Baltimore advances by a score of 30-21. We'll see if my crystal ball still works. 

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Terrell Edmunds is the Next Make-Or-Break Third-Year Defensive Back for Steelers

Safety Terrell Edmunds is in need of a breakout season with the Pittsburgh Steelers defense on the rise.

Noah Strackbein

Three Approaches to Improve Steelers Quarterback Room

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to focus on improving their quarterback situation in 2020.

Noah Strackbein

by

SteelRod

Strackbein Mailbag: Do the Steelers Prioritize a Quarterback? Ben's Update, and More

Let the offseason questions begin as the Pittsburgh Steelers start their hunt for more success in 2020.

Noah Strackbein

Future of Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert Still to be Determined

Pittsburgh Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert has yet to sign a contract extension past the 2020 NFL Draft. What does his future hold?

Donnie Druin

If Jalen Hurts Falls in 2020 NFL Draft, Steelers Shouldn't Think Twice

If Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts escapes to day two of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Steelers shouldn't think twice and pull the trigger on Hurts.

Donnie Druin

by

TruthbReal2132

How the Steelers Avoid Using First Draft Pick on a Tight End

Avoiding a tight end early in the NFL Draft isn't difficult for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Not Expected to Make Change at Offensive Coordinator

The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to stay with Randy Fichtner at offensive coordinator in 2020.

Noah Strackbein

by

liljaunmj

10 Minute Takes: Steelers Offseason Outlook

The next few months are going to get interesting for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Could Benefit From Titans Continued Run

As the Tennessee Titans defeated the New England Patriots on Saturday night, they might've opened a door for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Noah Strackbein

by

Steelemann2

Tua Tagovailoa Adds Another Quarterback to the Draft Mix

The 2020 NFL Draft adds another name to it's list as Tua Tagovailoa declares.

Noah Strackbein