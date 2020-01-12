Titans vs Ravens: Live Game Updates, Reactions and Community

Stay connected during the AFC Divisional round. As kickoff gets under way, join Donnie Druin and all of the AFC North to discuss each moment of the Ravens vs. Titans. Donnie will be chatting with all comments below.

Injury Report

Tennessee Titans inactives: WR Adam Humphries, WR Rashard Davis, WR Cody Hollister, LB Jayon Brown, OL Kevin Pamphile, DL Joey Ivie, and DL Isaiah Mack.

Baltimore Ravens inactives: QB Trace McSorley, WR Jaleel Scott, DB Jordan Richards, CB Anthony Averett, CB Iman Marshall, G Ben Powers and T Andre Smith.

Pregame thoughts

Donnie- What's up guys! Just finishing the Vikings/49ers game right now. Hoping tonight's game will be a little closer. I'm interested to see what the Ravens look like after a few weeks off. Sometimes the bye-week can work against you in terms of keeping rhythm/momentum, although many think the Ravens are simply too talented for anything like that to really effect them.

As for the Titans, it's safe to say they're America's new team after knocking off the New England Patriots in their own backyard. Will the Titans be able to keep the momentum going into M & T Bank Stadium?

I think this game comes down to Tennessee's ability to limit turnovers. It's a given they'll run the ball with Derrick Henry, but should Ryan Tannehill continue to play at a high level and not turn the ball over, the Titans have to like their chances. From a Baltimore perspective, they're favorites to ultimately bring home the Lombardi Trophy. Will they take care of business with the spotlight on them tonight?

If you're wagering pennies, the Ravens are currently favored by -9.5 points, with the game's over/under settling at 47.5 points.

If I had to make a prediction, I think Baltimore advances by a score of 30-21. We'll see if my crystal ball still works.