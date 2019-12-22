SteelerMaven
Two Sides of the Story Keeping the Steelers on the Outside Looking in

Noah Strackbein

As the Steelers fall to the Jets 16-10, it shows a tale of two stories for this team. This season, we've watched as the defense left each team questioning what went wrong while the offense gave teams who shouldn't have life, life. 

They're now sitting on the outside hoping to find themselves in the postseason once again. Two years of coming down to the wire for a postseason birth isn't how they hoped and it's because of a story that has two complete opposite headlines.

Offensive Struggles

Does anyone have any idea what to expect from the offense? Seriously, the Pittsburgh Steelers have no identity on the offensive side of the ball because they have no one to rely on. 

James Conner should be the workhorse of this team right now, but even two weeks after returning from injury he's not ready to play. His season, even if they do make the playoffs, is likely on the back burner as he tries to find some sort of real health after adding a quad to his injury list.

Devlin Hodges couldn't even be benched without having to be put back in the game because of a shoulder injury to Mason Rudolph, and losing Maurkice Pouncey was just the icing on the cake. 

The season is still alive but how far this team can take this luck is very slim without any real player to rely on on the offensive side of the ball. 

Defensive Strengths

As terrible as the offense is, the Steelers defense is one of the best in the league. This season has pressed its way back to life and it's all because of the turn around of the defensive side of the football. 

You have to wonder how far this team could've taken things with a healthy offense. With Ben Roethlisberger, James Conner and JuJu Smith-Schuster all healthy, putting more than 10 points on the board would be a breeze.

After adding Minkah Fitzpatrick - which isn't a guarantee they still trade for him with a healthy Ben - this defense took the next step towards dominance. Guys like Bud Dupree found their stride and Devin Bush took over as a rookie. 

It's a complete package defense that's been somewhat wasted on a year the offense just couldn't overcome injuries. If it had help it'd win this team almost every game. Actually, if the offense could score 20-plus points each week, they'd likely win every week - or pretty close to it. 

But here they are, sitting on the outside of the playoff race, hoping for help once again. If they get in, it's on the defense - if they don't, it's on the offense.

