5 Players the Steelers Can Still Find at Pick 49

Noah Strackbein

The Steelers haven't participated in the 2020 NFL Draft yet, but their "spectator view" left them with plenty of options on Day 2. As players fell and tackles became a trend, Pittsburgh's plans began to workout perfectly. 

Team president Art Rooney II wasn't concerned about not having a first-rounder. Really, it wasn't a big deal.

"It's a big deal that we got Minkah," Rooney II said in the Steelers draft show. "I think when our pick comes up, I'm going to tune into Minkah Fitzpatrick highlights and remind myself we already got our first-round pick this year."

Instead, Rooney II, Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert are focused on Day 2 and the 49th pick. And as they enter their hand into the NFL Draft, these players are still available and on their draft boards.

Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma

Gallimore has been linked to the Steelers since day one. A natural defensive tackle who's been projected to the second-round all offseason. If their plan is to replace Javon Hargrave, he's as close to a replica as the class has. 

After defensive tackles like Javon Kinlaw and Derrick Brown going within the first 14 picks, Gallimore could've fallen off the board in the first-round. 

The fact that he didn't leaves room to believe he can be available at pick 49. With so much talent in skill positions still on the board, defensive tackles could sneak away until the middle of the draft. 

Gallimore is the last early-round tackle left. It's hard to imagine he gets past the Steelers. 

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

All signs point to Taylor being the favorite on Tomlin and Colbert's board. He's virtually met with Tomlin multiple times and is one of the most NFL-ready players left in the draft. 

Tomlin and Colbert both mentioned the team isn't giving up on James Conner this season, but did acknowledge the desire to see more success from the backfield.

"If we get an opportunity that can add a back to our current pool, then we'll be excited about that," Tomlin said earlier this week. "We have every intention of running the ball better in 2020 than we did in 2019, whether we add a back or not."

Taylor seems like the easy pick for the Steelers at this point. That could change if players continue to fall. 

Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

The Steelers sent "the house" to Clemson's Pro Day before the NFL went into COVID-19 restrictions. So, if they're going to feel good about drafting anyone it's going to be a Tiger. 

Higgins found himself in the middle of a receiver class that is fully loaded. When the rush for wideouts started in the middle of the first-round, it took Steelers target Jalen Raegor. The best left; Higgins. 

"We do feel good about that group. It’s a deep group," Colbert said on the receiver class. "There are some dynamic players; some slot types, some big outside guys. We probably feel as good about that position as we do any other."

They know how good these players are. The slide of Higgins allows them to add more depth to their already promising group - some extra help for a returning Ben Roethlisberger. 

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC

If the Steelers are considering Higgins they're also thinking Pittman Jr.. Another big USC wide receiver that reminds you a lot of JuJu Smith-Schuster, who can play both inside and outside. 

Pittman Jr. doesn't receive much criticism in his breakdowns, he simply just falls because of talent around him. His 4.52 40-yard dash hurt him in the eyes of scouts, but that doesn't always translate correctly to the NFL. 

Wide receiver is not going to be ignored by the Steelers. They're flying off the board quick, meaning the Steelers could feel the second-round is when to make a move. 

Pittman Jr. and Higgins would be the next two left on the board. 

Zack Baun, OLB, Wisconsin

The Steelers have an alarming need for both outside and inside linebacker depth. Even though it's not a position they NEED to draft in the second-round, if there's one worthing drafting it's Baun. 

He plays off the edge - the primary need for the Steelers linebackers - but can move to the inside. Really, a do-it-all linebacker which is perfect for what they're looking for. 

No one knows what potential Ulysses Gilbert has. Ola Adeniyi has earned at least some reps off the bench. So, bring in Baun and allow him to play a flex role across the field. 

When your first pick is a second-rounder, the objective is always 'best available player'. If Baun is still on the board, depending on who falls, he's the best player on the board at No. 49. 

