Ben Roethlisberger is Back to Throwing Footballs

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is one step closer to making his return to the field.

On Friday, Roethlisberger was scheduled for an evaluation on his throwing elbow following reconstructive surgery during the season. Saturday, the team released a video of the quarterback throwing a football for the first time since Week 2.

Roethlisberger's future has fallen under heavy watch the last few seasons, as the quarterback openly contemplated retirement before 2018. Some thought Roethlisberger was done after exiting the 2019 campaign, yet Roethlisberger is adamant that he'll play through his contract expiring after the 2021 season.

The shot-callers within the Steelers organization are optimistic about Roethlisberger's chances of returning to form.

"He looks awesome” said Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin earlier this week about Roethlisberger's progress on ESPN's First Take. “But he hasn’t been asked to do anything as it pertains to his rehabilitation. The process, day-to-day, is going great. But we’re not at a significant crossroad and it’s going to be a number of days before we are.”

The news of Roethlisberger appears to align with what many have said about his rehab up until his appointment on Friday, as the likes of Art Rooney II and Kevin Colbert have maintained positive remarks about Roethlisberger's health.

The Steelers finished 2019 with an 8-8 record, falling just short of the playoffs without their franchise quarterback. The team undoubtedly needs a healthy Roethlisberger to make a postseason push, and the most recent update provides optimism that the team will have precisely that at the start of the 2020 season.