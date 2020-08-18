SI.com
Big Ben Impressing Early at Training Camp

Donnie Druin

There were many questions surrounding Ben Roethlisberger heading into 2020. Concerns about his elbow and other prior injury history, his age and for some, where he was mentally. The offseason teased Steelers fans will small snippets of Roethlisberger throwing to receivers in private workouts. 

Those questions are slowly but surely being put to rest, as teammates and media have raved about Roethlisberger's form during the early trials of training camp. 

"This is the most I have ever seen Ben in terms of his hunger for winning a championship" said tight end Vance McDonald to media on Tuesday. “He was making some insane throws, off his back foot, across the field,” said McDonald. “I just remember in that moment thinking ‘Golly, he is really back. It’s crazy and awesome to see.”

The Athletic's Mark Kaboly can attest to that, saying that Roethlisberger "threw the ball with some nice velocity" and his spiral "looked as tight as ever" despite Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin mentioning a couple weeks ago that Roethlisberger’s spirals weren’t as tight as he’d like them to be.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette offered this to say on Roethlisberger:

"According to multiple sources who work with Roethlisberger, he is “throwing better than ever” and there are no changes to how he throws the ball or the manner in which he delivers his throws. If anything, the Steelers have had to back off how much they let him throw on practice days."

According to the team's practice pool report, Tuesday saw Roethlisberger continually connect with receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Chase Claypool. Claypool caught a nice back-shoulder catch, which prompted Big Ben's excitement. 

While the Steelers continue to ready themselves for the season, it appears as if Roethlisberger is nearing full capacity in terms of throwing strength, though coach Tomlin confirmed Ben is still on a schedule in terms of throwing.

Donnie Druin is a Staff Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

