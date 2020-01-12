SteelerMaven
Former Steelers Head Coach Bill Cowher Officially Named to 2020 Hall of Fame Class

Donnie Druin

Bill Cowher has been called many things through his football lifetime. NFL linebacker for the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns. Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator. Pittsburgh Steelers head coach. Super Bowl champion. CBS studio analyst. 

Now, Cowher can add inductee to the Pro Football Hall of Fame to his resume. 

Cowher becomes the first-known member to be inducted in the 2020 Hall of Fame class, a class that will feature 20 inductees (5 modern-day, 15 Centennial Class inductees). Cowher was surprised on the set of CBS' pregame show prior to the start of the AFC divisional match-up between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans. 

"It really hasn't hit me yet" said Cowher on the set after learning of his induction, becoming the 24th member of the Steelers organization to earn a gold jacket.

Cowher led the Steelers to two Super Bowl appearances during his tenure as head coach, ultimately bringing home one Lombardi trophy. When Cowher retired following the 2006 season, he finished with a .618 winning percentage as Pittsburgh's head coach. Cowher is one of seven coaches in NFL history to win six division titles, and was just the second coach in NFL history to lead his team to the playoffs in each of his first six seasons.

Cowher will look to be joined by fellow Steelers Donnie Shell, Troy Polamalu and Alan Faneca as the inductions will officially be announced by the day before the Super Bowl. Cowher was inducted into the Pittsburgh Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011, and now will be giving a speech with a gold jacket on come August.

