Browns Week Feels, Umm, Different. Here's Why

PITTSBURGH -- The AFC North is hot, according to Mike Tomlin. The Pittsburgh Steelers head coach welcomed the heat from "the kitchen," opening Browns Week with much more flare than years past.

It's a different feel in Pittsburgh. Like every week, no team will undermine their opponents, even when they're the Cleveland Browns. But 2020 has shown the difference a year can make - for both the Steelers and Browns - which makes Week 6's AFC North matchup twice as fun.

"I know it's not a late-night game, but it's a primetime game," defensive end Cam Heyward said on Wednesday. "We look forward to those. It's a five-star matchup for a reason."

The division lead can be on the line in Week 6, as the Steelers would take a two-game lead over the Browns with a win. A Baltimore Ravens' loss and a victory for Cleveland would put them first in the North, a division they haven't won since 1989.

This is a new Browns team, though. Much like it's a new Steelers team. Cleveland welcomed a new head coach this offseason, secured a first-round tackle that has made an early impact, and changed their schematics to help young Baker Mayfield.

The Browns have turned a miserable 0-1 start into a four-game winning streak. They've lost their starting running back, Nick Chubb, for several weeks, and a number of other players to injuries. Still, they continue to stride in the right direction.

"In the season opener, I don't think any of them had a good experience," Tomlin said on Tuesday. "They lost the football game and they had a bad game. And since then, they've won four in a row. Whether you are talking about an individual or a collective, that summarizes their journey to this point."

And now, they're here. It's Week 6, the AFC North is on the line, both teams are coming off big wins, ready to meet at Heinz Field on Sunday.

It'll be an important game for this season. It'll also bring plenty of attention to last year's fiasco of Myles Garrett and Mason Rudolph.

For those that don't remember, Garrett used Rudolph's helmet as a weapon against him when the two teams met in Cleveland last season. An altercation between the defensive end and quarterback led to a brawl between Garrett, Rudolph and several other players, eventually ending Garrett's season due to suspension.

Tomlin said he isn't concerned about the "reality TV storyline." Truthfully, neither is anyone else.

"I'm not angry whatsoever," Heyward said about the incident, turning attention back to the game. "You look at last year's tape, both home and away, and I see what they did well and what we did well. All that other outside noise, and what did transpire doesn't really matter to me. We've got to go out there and win a game, and do what we can against a good team."

Which is exactly where the Steelers' mindset needs to be.

This team is off to their best start since 1979. It's been 41-years since the Steelers started 4-0, with a chance to extend that winning streak in front of their home fans (all 5,500 of them) this weekend.

Records - scratch them. Jokes about Roethlisberger finally being surpassed as the winningest quarterback in Cleveland - scratch it.

This is AFC North football like we haven't seen in years.

"It truly doesn't matter," Roethlisberger said, referring to past records. "When we play AFC North football, we say you throw records out the window. Because everybody is fighting for the top spot. Everyone is going to give the other team their absolute best. It doesn't matter what [their] record is. It doesn't matter what the season record is, what the past record is. It's really about trying to win the division."

