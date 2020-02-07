Brycen Hopkins Could be Answer for Steelers Future at Tight End

Purdue tight end Brycen Hopkins is a gamer.

A big fan of games such as Apex Legends and Call of Duty, Hopkins likes to spend the little leisure time he has on the sticks when he's not preparing for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Hopkins is a gamer on the gridiron as well. Standing at 6'5' and 250 lbs, Hopkins has the measurables of a tight end with the athleticism of a wide receiver. Teammates describe him as very humble, but the confidence is unmatched when speaking with Hopkins.

Hopkins' hands speak for themselves.

While not quite the blocker as the likes of Notre Dame's Cole Kmet, Hopkins' development for the pro game is in good hands, as father Brad Hopkins (former All-Pro left tackle for the Tennessee Titans) has been helping him train in the blocking department during the off-season.

"I came here to improve my physicality" said Hopkins during media day at the Senior Bowl. "To show people I'm a willing blocker and that I can stick my head in there (in the interior)."

As for fine-tuning his receiving craft?

"When I'm working on my blocking I'm with him (his father), and when I'm working on my receiving I'm with Derrick Mason" Hopkins said. "He keeps harping on fundamentals. He's a receiver, so he wants me to run like a receiver and I think that's a really good benefit for me. I think I run similar to receivers for my size and that's a big part of my game."

A formidable tight end is something Pittsburgh has lacked for the better part of the post-Heath Miller era, despite a few glimpses of dominance from Vance McDonald. McDonald is a popular candidate to be sent packing this offseason with a cap hit of about $7 million in 2020.

If the trigger is pulled and McDonald is no longer employed by the team, the remaining viable tight ends on the roster are: Nick Vannett (free agent this year) and Zach Gentry (spent most of 2019 inactive on gameday).

The depth chart isn't exactly oozing with options.

A poll conducted on Twitter noted a whopping 61% of fans believe the Steelers will draft a tight end with their first selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. In our latest mock draft, yours truly mocked Hopkins to the Steelers in the second round.

Hopkins' favorite part of his game?

"I love the downfield threat. Posts, seams, corners, anything to get us yards and create separation from the backers and get the ball ahead of them, that's where I prefer to make my money at."

With the Steelers averaging the second-lowest passing yards per game in 2019, it's evident that playmakers will have to step up in Ben Roethlisberger's return in 2020. Hopkins fits the bill of precisely that, an athletic tight end that is savvy in his route-running and will come down with the ball more times than not.

Should Hopkins be available at pick #49, a weapon of his caliber would be hard to pass up.