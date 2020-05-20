Druin: The Mike Tomlin Disrespect Needs to Stop

During a typical offseason, the lack of news and events circulating through the NFL gives fans and analysts alike plenty of time to conjure hot takes. With COVID-19 still impacting the world of professional football, even more dead space on airwaves is needed to be filled.

CBS Sports' Adam Schein swung for the fences.

I'm sure Schein is a smart individual, but there's a lot to unpack here. Sure, Baltimore only got better in the offseason, and Cleveland (despite nothing to show for it) has tremendous individual talent at varying positions. Those I will concede. I'll even bypass the notion that the Steelers are now all about haircuts and hype videos.

However, to suggest that Mike Tomlin isn't a "real" head coach while simultaneously suggesting that the Browns indeed do is... upward amounts of ignorance, to put it lightly.

That's not a shot at newly appointed Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, either. However, with zero experience as a head coach, it's difficult to hold Stefanski in a higher light than most coaches in the league, especially a coach such as Tomlin.

Tomlin's accomplishments speak for himself: Tomlin is a Super Bowl-winning head coach with multiple appearances and holds the second-highest winning percentage in the league since his tenure began in 2007 (Only Bill Belichick is higher). The Steelers have yet to have a losing season under Tomlin's guidance, a 13-year record that tied the legendary Don Shula this season. When factoring in division titles and the numerous franchise records that Tomlin has set during his time in Pittsburgh, it's a stretch more times than not to find a better head coach outside of New England.

Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd doesn't see it that way.

"I think he's gonna be a great TV analyst," said Cowherd during his show on Tuesday. "I think he's a great guy. I think there are moments I like him. But he's kind of sloppy, light on the details. I felt when he faced Belichick he was completely out-coached. I never feel that when Andy Reid faces Belichick, I didn't feel that way when Doug Pederson faced Belichick, I never felt that way when Tony Dungy faced Belichick, I never feel that way when Pete Carroll faces Belichick... I feel that way when Tomlin faces Belichick."

Truth be told, Cowherd isn't exactly wrong. There are plenty of moments where Belichick has simply made Tomlin look silly. Tomlin's 3-8 record vs the Patriots proves that theory correct. However, we also have to acknowledge that the Patriots have built arguably the NFL's greatest dynasty from 2001 to present day, proving to be a tall task for any head coach in the league taking them on during that stretch.

Tomlin has consistently been overlooked on a national level for quite some time. Yet the hate isn't exclusive from national media members, as some of Pittsburgh's very own fan-base has been calling for Tomlin's job for years now, echoing sentiments of Tomlin winning with Bill Cowher's players and being too much of a friend rather than a coach.

Regardless of your opinion on Tomlin, one must respect what Tomlin has been able to achieve during his tenure as Pittsburgh's head coach. Surely not capturing a title during the "Killer B's" era can be considered a failure in its own sense, yet the overall body of work Tomlin has put together just might see him end up in Canton, should he keep pace with his winning percentage and continue to coach for years to come.

2019 proved Tomlin could nearly get a team without his Hall of Fame quarterback to the playoffs despite numerous obstacles. This season looks to be quite the rebound year for Tomlin and the rest of the Steelers, as the playoffs seem all but inevitable with the return of a healthy Ben Roethlisberger.

It's impossible to make the Super Bowl on a yearly basis, and the closest we'll get to it (Belichick's been nine times with the Patriots) may never be repeated again. Perfection is striven for by every coach in this league, despite the notion that it will simply never happen. Nothing less than a Lombardi trophy in Pittsburgh is the standard, and while that hasn't been accomplished since the 2008 season, Tomlin's been one of the best head coaches in the league since his arrival.

His players back him. Fellow and former coaches back him. Those who competently understand football acknowledge him as top-tier. So before we get bored again and brainstorm topics for the upcoming season: Let's put some respect on Mike Tomlin's name.

Donnie Druin is a Staff Writer at AllSteelers. Follow Donie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.