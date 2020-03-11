Expected Casualties as Steelers Attempt to Clear Cap Space

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers are beginning to cut the clock close as they prepare to franchise tag outside linebacker Bud Dupree. As reports expect Dupree to be tagged to the north of $16 million deal, Pittsburgh needs to decide how they're going to clear enough cap space to make it happen.

Many believe Ramon Foster and Mark Barron are the names to watch for the biggest cap adjustments. Foster being an aging veteran and Barron coming off a slow production year, they're continued to be watched as the first players to be cut.

No word of either has been made, but reports of Vance McDonald being part of the team's 2020 plans leaves a bigger bullseye on the two veterans. Along with outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo, who would clear $5 million if released, Barron and Foster are the largest chunks of cap space the Steelers can create.

Once a major name is released, expect a number of smaller players to join as the team tries to clear room to possibly explore free agency as well. Before the end of the free agency period, Pittsburgh could look to make a splash like they have the last two years with players like Jon Bostic and Steven Nelson.

