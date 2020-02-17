AllSteelers
Video: Fact-Checking Thomas Davis' Report on Ben Roethlisberger

Noah Strackbein

It's hard to imagine where the reports Thomas Davis talked of came from. Davis, the Los Angeles Chargers' veteran linebacker, formed some sort of story that Ben Roethlisberger "gave up" on the Steelers this season after not having the talent around him. 

On NFL Total Access over the weekend, Davis appeared with some strong words towards Roethlisberger. Davis accused Ben of sitting out the remainder of the season after "hearing" that Roethlisberger could return during the year. 

Why did he choose to sit out? According to Davis, it's because guys like Antonio Brown weren't there and the quarterback saw the drop in talent. Combined with the lack of success he had in a game and a half, Roethlisberger decided it was time to miss the year and move on to 2020. 

For a player who was busy during the season, it's hard to imagine where Davis heard Ben was able to return during the year, especially since Pittsburgh ruled him out on Sept. 14. 

When it came to talent and success, yes there were injuries, but there was also a team that was hotter than any in the AFC at a time. Pittsburgh may not have been leading their division at any point or sitting with a clear playoff chance, but for most of the year this team was in the hunt for a playoff seed - one Ben could've helped earn. 

It's an uninformed story that somehow got pushed by a player that wasn't involved with the Steelers in 2019. Maybe Davis is trying to find light at the end of his playing career with a television gig. Maybe he truly believes Ben quit. But either way, his story is false, and should be passed on as so. 

