Druin NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Final Mock

Merry Christmas, football fans!

Draft day is finally here. Months of long anticipation collides head on with endless draft pieces and mock drafts to put pen to paper, as the 2020 NFL Draft will finally answer the plethora of questions all of us have.

Since my first mock draft, things have changed. Joe Burrow is still a lock with the first overall pick, while Chase Young is almost certainly the guy at number two. The third pick is where things could get... Interesting (and not like Dos Equis "Most Interesting Man in the World" interesting).

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport had one NFL general manager throw a nice little nugget for those of us that dare take on the ultimate guessing game.

Tua Tagovailoa could possibly slip into the teens due to medical reasons, while Justin Herbert could see same results but for different reasons. Offensive and defensive tackles are now expected to easily handle picks 3-10, while guys like Isaiah Simmons are now projected to see a potential fall.

32 picks. 32 players. An infinite amount of possible scenarios. Will a running back or tight end sneak their way into the first? Will the draft even operate smoothly thanks to the newly introduced online procedures?

When it comes to completing mock drafts to find solutions to said questions, I'd like to take this opportunity to quote the illustrious Notorious B.I.G.: Squeeze first, ask questions last.

Let's squeeze the final drops of juice out of 2020's final mock draft.

With the first pick, in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals select...

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

This is a slam dunk pick, and it makes complete sense. After completing one of college football's greatest seasons ever, Burrow looks to turn the tide in Cincinnati after the Bengals appear ready to put an end to the Andy Dalton era.

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

If Burrow is a slam dunk, Chase Young is at least an alley-oop. Young is considered to be one of the greatest edge players to come out in the last few years, a dominant presence the Redskins would love to have in a division that features Saquon Barkley and Ezekiel Elliott. The Redskins are reportedly listening to offers, yet it's hard to imagine Washington passing on Young's services.

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, DB, Ohio State

This pick seriously gave me migraines trying to figure out, as the Lions are heavily favored to trade back and gain some draft capital. The problem? I'm not sure the Dolphins/Chargers see a threat to take a QB, and I can't see a team giving up significant ammo to move up from picks 7-32 to 3. The Lions say goodbye to Darius Slay and hello to Jeffery Okudah, the draft's most coveted secondary player that should make an impact from day one.

4. New York Giants: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

Again, I struggled with this pick immensely. Reports are the Giants prefer to trade back as they're targeting a tackle. Should they stay put, I simply can't value a tackle over the versatile prowess that is Isaiah Simmons. New York needs offensive line help, and that can't be ignored. Yet with Dave Gettlemen's comments about a "thick" offensive tackle class, Simmons is too good to pass up here despite rumors of him falling.

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

You can't fool me, smokescreens. Despite concerns about Tua's medicals this offseason, Miami is apparently zoned in on the Alabama product. The Dolphins need a quarterback for the future, and while the public is convinced Herbert is the pick here, Miami insiders are convinced Tagovailoa will be the pick when the Dolphins are on the clock.

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

The Chargers' pick can be guided in two directions: Do they believe in Tyrod Taylor? If yes, a guy like Isaiah Simmons or their top OT prospect will do. However, it is of my belief that Taylor isn't the long-term answer at quarterback, and Herbert has all the physical tools to become the new face of the Chargers. LA would prefer Tua if they go the quarterback route, yet Herbert will suffice their needs.

7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn

The Panthers, like a lot of other teams, would love to trade down here, especially with Simmons off the board. However, their defensive interior needs serious attention if they plan on winning ball games in 2020. Enter: Derrick Brown, arguably the draft's best interior defensive linemen.

8. Arizona Cardinals: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

With Simmons and Brown gone, the argument now becomes WR vs OT, should the team not trade down. With a deep receiver class and an apparent need to protect Kyler Murray, Arizona opts for Wills' protection on the right side of the line. It's not a sexy pick, and they likely could trade back and grab a similarly graded tackle, but Arizona gets their cornerstone tackle for the future.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

There's a ton of options the Jaguars could go with the first of two first-round picks. Corner to replace Bouye/Ramsey? Defensive linemen to replace Calais Campbell? Here, the Jags look to address their offensive line by taking what many consider to be the best tackle in the class in Andrew Thomas. Thomas was an anchor at Georgia, and should provide some interior protection for whoever is throwing passes next season. This would also allow Cam Robinson to slide into the guard spot.

Trade alert! The Atlanta Falcons have swapped picks with the Cleveland Browns, and are now on the clock.

10. Atlanta Falcons: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

The Falcons finally get their chance to move up in the top ten and nab Henderson, who's hype train has landed him as the second cornerback taken in the draft. Henderson's considered to be one of the best man coverage corners in this class, something that likely bodes well for Atlanta after losing Desmond Trufant in free agency. There's a lot to fix on Atlanta's defense, but grabbing Henderson is a great step in the right direction.

11. New York Jets: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

Tristan Wirfs ends up in New York! Just on the wrong team... and out of the top ten... Regardless of how inaccurate this will be, Sam Darnold needs protection and Le'Veon Bell needs holes to run through. With two top offensive tackles off the board, the Jets opt for protection over playmaking. It won't be a popular pick among fans with the top three receivers on the board, but Darnold's protection supersedes all.

12. Las Vegas Raiders: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

This pick may be one of the "easier" picks to project, as the Raiders have an obvious need and an obvious talent sitting there for the picking. Lamb is coveted as the draft's best all-around receiver, and could make an immediate splash in Las Vegas. There's whispers of general manager Mike Mayock loving Lamb, and if that's even partially true, Lamb will be the pick at number twelve.

13. San Francisco 49ers: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

There was some debate on whether or not to take South Carolina's Javon Kinlaw here, yet with the team losing Emmanuel Sanders in free agency with little receiver prowess, Jeudy does make a lot of sense here, as he would be capable of working opposite of Deebo Samuel as a starter. The more weapons for Kyle Shanahan, the better.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

With the top three tackles gone and Tom Brady inked to a two-year deal, Tampa Bay appears to be all in on securing as much help for Brady as possible. Becton's size and tape have some evaluators pegging him as the best prospect in the draft, and should Becton slide to 14, Tampa Bay would be more than happy to scoop him off their laps.

15. Denver Broncos: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

Denver gets their guy all along! Courtland Sutton now has a sidekick in Denver, as the Broncos look to build a receiving corps that has yet to have legitimacy since Demaryius Thomas played there. With Ruggs' insane speed and ability after the catch, Drew Lock and company should be excited about the future.

16. Cleveland Browns (Via Atlanta): Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

This mock is currently being done under the impression that Trent Williams is officially a Brown within the hours before the draft. With no need at tackle, the Browns will look to fill the space left by Joe Schobert. While this may be a bit of a reach, Murray's run-stuffing abilities and overall physicality would excellently slide in Cleveland's defense in a division with up and coming quarterbacks.

17. Dallas Cowboys: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU

With CJ Henderson gone and the team essentially reaching for Grant Delpit or Xavier McKinney at 17, the Cowboys settle for one of the most heralded pass-rushers coming in the draft in K'Lavon Chaisson. Chaisson's explosiveness and frame to build on gives great potential to develop into one of the league's best pass-rushers. Justin Jefferson is an under the radar pick to monitor here, but Dallas opts to put a legitimate pass-rusher opposite of DeMarcus Lawrence.

Trade alert! The Minnesota Vikings have swapped picks with the Miami Dolphins, and are now on the clock.

18. Minnesota Vikings (Via Miami): Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

Jefferson is a popular pick to the Vikings, with only one problem: The Philadelphia Eagles badly need WR help, and were readying themselves to welcome Jefferson to Philly as soon as he slid past Dallas. Minnesota utilizes it's draft ammunition to move up four spots ahead and grab their guy to replace Stefon Diggs. Jefferson put up eye-popping numbers in LSU's playoff run, and proved he could play in the slot or on the boundary as well.

19. Las Vegas Raiders: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

The Raiders could very well go CB here, but with Kinlaw still on the board, the interior gets an immediate upgrade with Kinlaw's power upfront. Once considered a top ten pick after the Senior Bowl concluded, Kinlaw sees a tad of a slide due to high-end talent in other areas. The Raiders get one step closer to controlling the trenches with the second best interior defensive linemen in the draft.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

Rather than taking a defensive back with their first pick, the Jaguars are able to snag late-riser A.J. Terrell and begin to fill the gaps left by AJ Bouye/Jalen Ramsey. Terrell's a long and athletic cornerback that works best in man coverage, giving the Jaguars a bit of relief in the man-to-man department.

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

Oh, you know this mock is up in flames when the Eagles don't get Jefferson and they still take a receiver. Philadelphia has a lot of reported interest in Mims, and the Eagles appear to be receiver or bust at pick no. 21. With Brandon Aiyuk, Jalen Reagor and Tee Higgins also sitting here, the decision is tough. They could potentially trade back, but if they like Mims as much as he (Mims) suggests they do, it appears he's the back-up plan in the event that Jefferson is gone. Mims adds much needed youth and playmaking to an Eagles receiving corps that lacks a little of both.

22. Miami Dolphins (Via Minnesota): Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

The Dolphins are able to trade back and nab much needed offensive line help, with Ezra Cleveland's draft stock soaring in the last few weeks. Miami reportedly likes Cleveland a lot, and while drafting him at 22 may be a bit of a reach, but the Dolphins need to address the trenches from an offensive perspective, and they do precisely that with their second of three first-round picks.

Trade alert! The Baltimore Ravens have swapped picks with the New England Patriots, and are now on the clock.

23. Baltimore Ravens (Via New England): Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

With the Patriots and Saints in great position to take Queen, the Ravens aggressive front office perseveres again and ensures Queen heads to the Emerald City. Queen's ability to drop into coverage will bode well in a Ravens defense that asks precisely that of their linebackers. Combine Queen's coverage skills with his range and you have exactly what Baltimore covets in their linebackers. Queen's impact would begin immediately.

24. New Orleans Saints: Kristian Fulton, DB, LSU

After missing out on both Patrick Queen and Kenneth Murray, the Saints opt to address their secondary at no. 24. The debate between Kristian Fulton and Trevon Diggs could easily be had, but New Orleans sides with the homegrown talent. Fulton has seen his draft stock drop a bit since the draft process began, and his ability to stick in man coverage immediately adds a potential starter opposite of Marshon Lattimore.

25. Minnesota Vikings: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

I weighed a guy like Yetur Gross-Matos here, but after losing three defensive backs in free agency, it's time for Minnesota to add bodies to their secondary. Gladney brings an alpha-dog mentality to the table, and perfectly combines it with gritty play at the position. He may not be the highest-ranked corner coming into this draft, but he has the talent to exit his career as one of the top guys from this draft class.

26. Miami Dolphins: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

Xavier McKinney played a similar role to Minkah Fitzpatrick's during his last season at Alabama. While that might not be a name Dolphins fans love to speak of, the versatility and ability to start right away will add to a back-end that desperately needs help at the safety position. I contemplated a running back here, but with Miami picking just seven picks in on day two, I figured a ball carrier could wait until after the first-round.

27. Seattle Seahawks: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State

Should the Seahawks keep their first-rounder this year (haven't kept their original first pick since 2011), Gross-Matos makes complete sense while the Seahawks play peek-a-boo with Jadeveon Clowney. Gross-Matos is a lengthy pass-rusher that should only get better as he adds to his frame and pass-rush arsenal. The tools are there for Gross-Matos to succeed at the next level, and there's a good chance that's in Seattle if not Minnesota.

28. New England Patriots: A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

There's heavy contemplation about the Patriots interest in drafting a quarterback here. I've cooled off on the Jordan Love to New England hype train, and instead the Patriots will try to replace some production lost from a handful of key defensive pieces now absent. Enter A.J. Epenesa, a strong pass-rusher that's capable of consistently pressuring the quarterback at a high level despite the lack of production in his last season at Iowa.

29. Tennessee Titans: Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia

If the Titans plan to continually run the football down their opponent's throats as planned, they're going to need a replacement for the now departed Jack Conklin. Isaiah Wilson is a tad raw coming out of Georgia, yet Wilson showed he was capable of dominating competition on both pass and run plays. This pick could easily be Josh Jones or a corner, but Wilson gives them the best chance to continue running the rock with ease.

30. Green Bay Packers: Josh Jones, OT, Houston

The Packers have a few different options here, as a wide receiver is tempting along the likes of player such as Zach Baun. However, with Jones somewhat sliding to 30 after being seen in the teens of mocks just months ago, Jones at 30 seems like a steal. Jones has the potential to become a long-term starter at right tackle for the Packers.

31. San Francisco 49ers: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

San Francisco is extremely likely to trade out of this pick and regain pivotal draft capital in the mid-rounds. However, in this mock they stay put and beef up their secondary with the addition of the lengthy Trevon Diggs. Diggs plays phenomenally in zone coverage, immediately boosting his fit with Richard Sherman and friends in the defensive backfield. Diggs is still learning the position as he's only two years into fully playing DB, but there's no denying the talent here at 31.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Cesar Ruiz, OL, Michigan

The reigning Super Bowl champs get one of the top steals of the draft after they grab Cesar Ruiz, one of the draft's top interior linemen. Ruiz excels at any interior position and would provide starting potentially immediately in Kansas City. Versatility+ample protection for Patrick Mahomes at the end of the first? Chalk up another W for the Chiefs.