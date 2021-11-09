Five Thoughts: Steelers Putting Early Season Woes to Bed

The only easy day was yesterday. Or at least that's how the saying goes. The Pittsburgh Steelers showed up at Heinz Field and seemed destined to steamroll the Chicago Bears. It took yet another fourth quarter comeback by Ben Roethlisberger to win this Monday Night Football contest.

We've got a lot to discuss. I'm sure you all have thoughts too. Let's begin.

Watt, Heyward Do Their Thing Again, With Help From Fitzpatrick

T.J. Watt posted three sacks. Cam Heyward picks up his second career interception, and I'm still not sure how he caught it. The best player on the defense and the heart of the defense, making the Steelers successful yet again.

However, the Steelers' other splash player showed up Monday - Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick was all over the field. He laid a few big hits, including one on Justin Fields near the sidelines that set the tone. He was very solid in the game. The noise of him not being all that effective so far this year has grown louder and louder each week.

The defense was lights out in the first half until the Bears stormed back. Chicago even scored on a fumble six punt return so the defense wasn't responsible for all the points. They were awesome Monday and it's a big reason why the Steelers hung on.

The Officiating Was One Big Joke

The referees called everything. Literally, just about everything.

I want to start by saying I didn't like the taunting call. The whole premise that the NFL is calling those penalties now is ridiculous. That being said, Cassius Marsh has to know that recording a sack and then staring down the entire sideline like that is taunting by rule. If the NFL is going to call it, they're going to call it by the book, so the right call was made. It doesn't mean it should be a penalty.

The Bears did have a lot of self-inflicted wounds last night, especially late in the game. They got multiple calls for lining up offsides. If they make that mistake once, okay, it happens. It happened at least three times over the course of the game. Those just can't happen.

Chicago was called for a defensive holding on a play to Diontae Johnson late in the game, up by less than a field goal. It can't happen.

The Steelers also benefited from two other mistakes by the officials. Justin Fields went into a slide on a scramble. While he went down a little late, the contact point of the tackle was the back of the head. Typically if the ref sees that on a quarterback, the quarterback gets the 99% of the time. I guess that play fell into the one percent.

The Bears also had a touchdown taken off the board with a penalty called in the red zone. It's a shame the refs played such a big factor. Some of it was self-inflicted, and some of it was downright awful.

Justin Fields is a Gamer

I know this is more of a Bears take, but I love Justin Fields. The kid is a gamer, and I love his ability.

I really liked Fields to turn out to be the best quarterback of the draft this year over the course of his career. He's got the mobility and a solid arm to back up his high draft capital.

Despite the Bears' offense looking listless for most of the first two and a half quarters, Fields did everything to get them back in the game. He showed toughness and composure, getting back up after every hit. As the Bears marched down the field on the final drive, Fields was phenomenal in leading them down. His deep ball to get them into the red zone was a beauty.

The Bears have themselves a franchise quarterback. He's exciting to watch and I can only hope the Steelers find someone as fun as Fields when they have to make their next quarterback selection.

Boswell Does It Again

It's really odd to see Boswell miss kicks. He missed the extra point last night that actually could've ended up looming very large. Instead, Boswell became the first kicker to make two 50+ yard field goals inside of Heinz Field and then added another 40-yarder to win the game. No big deal.

When the kicks are the most important, Boswell doesn't miss. His first clutch kick miss will be his first. Somehow the city will turn on him in the heat of the moment and then everyone will be thankful for how many kicks he's made.

Being a kicker in the NFL is rough. Miss one or two kicks and you might be cut the next week. Their interchangeable pieces on most teams. The league's two best kickers reside in the AFC North: Justin Tucker and Chris Boswell.

Taking Care of Business, Part One

I discussed this at length last week in Flavell's Five Thoughts, but the Steelers had two favorable games in front of them. They were able to take care of the Bears but it wasn't easy.

Now, they'll move on to the 0-8 Lions. Jared Goff, out to prove he's not a first overall pick bust, has done nothing but prove his detractors right.

T.J. Watt got home three times against the Bears. He should feast again next week. Najee Harris saw 25 touches in Monday's game. No reason that total shouldn't be higher than 30 against Detroit. This is a prime opportunity to get the one blowout win they'll likely have all season. Head into the meat of the schedule 6-3 with reason for optimism.

The Steelers can really rectify the early season woes by taking care of business against Detroit next week on Sunday afternoon at Heinz Field.

