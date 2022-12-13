It took until Week 14 to get the first Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens matchup of the season. That weird quirk in the schedule will allow for the Steelers to see them again in Week 17, a matchup that would’ve been much more exciting with a Steelers’ win on Sunday.

Instead, Pittsburgh suffered from below-average quarterback play and a blocked field goal in that fourth quarter that saw them come up short against their AFC North foe by a count of 16-14.

Rookie first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett was slammed onto the ground on the first drive of the game. He was checked for concussion-like symptoms, passed the concussion protocol, played one more drive, and then was pulled after experiencing “concussion-like symptoms,” as the team described upon his exit.

This is now Pickett’s second concussion in the past two months, a not-so-good sign. With the Steelers now at 5-8 after the costly loss, one might begin to consider whether Pickett should be put back on the field at all for the remainder of the season.

There’s much to discuss following the most devastating loss of the season. Without further ado, let’s get to it.

Run Defense Was Very Bad

In all honesty, there was absolutely no reason for the Steelers to get gashed in the run game. With it without Lamar Jackson, the Steelers were going to see a heavy dose of the run game through various running concepts.

The end box score saw the Steelers allow 215 yards on the ground. That’s inexcusable.

Furthermore, when you consider that Jackson was out and backup Tyler Huntley was injured in the second half, that number gets even scarier.

Anthony Brown Jr, the Ravens’ practice squad QB, was activated for this game due to Jackson’s injury. He saw the first NFL action of his career and was still able to hold on to beat the Steelers. That’s not a great sign.