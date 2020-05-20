Thoughts: Four Steelers Make Pete Prisco's Top 100

CBS Sports Senior NFL Columnist Pete Prisco released his Top 100 NFL Players of 2020 with the tweet, "Here you go. Eat it alive."

Ranking the top 100 players in the league prior to each season, Prisco's list remains one of the most competitive lists for NFL players to make. This year, only three players remain in the top 10 from 2019.

The Steelers earned four spots in the top 100 players, and three honorable mentions. They started with Defensive Player of the Year finalist T.J. Watt, and finished with a returning quarterback almost cracking the list.

No. 16 T.J. Watt

He played so well last season that he is higher than brother, J.J., on this list. Watt had 14.5 sacks and two picks last season and was a force against the run.

No. 33 Cameron Heyward

He is a top-level player against the run and has improved greatly as a pass rusher. He had nine sacks from his down spot last season to show his growth in that area.

No. 60 Bud Dupree

He had his breakout season in 2019, getting 11.5 sacks and becoming a force in the run game. There's a reason why the Steelers put the franchise tag on him.

No. 84 JuJu Smith-Schuster

Without Ben Roethlisberger, coupled with missing four games, his numbers plummeted last season. His catches fell from 111 to 42. With Roethlisberger back, watch his numbers go way up this year.

Just missed: Ben Roethlisberger, David DeCastro, Minkah Fitzpatrick

Noah's Thoughts: No one can complain about T.J. Watt's placement in this list. The best player on the Steelers, and soon to be top 10 player in the NFL.

You can make the argument that he should've walked away with hardware at the NFL Honors. But the past is the past, we won't talk about what could've (should've) been.

It's also nice to see Cameron Heyward and Bud Dupree getting some recognition. Dupree was clearly jipped from the Pro Bowl after having his - by far - best season. 68 tackles, 11.5 sacks and four forced fumbles is a stat line that brings some respect with it.

Heyward has been a force in this league for some time and continues to get put on the back burner. When Stephon Tuitt went down with a torn pec, people started to finally realize how much they downplayed his impact.

Making the list, especially in the top 50, is nice to see.

Even after a bad season JuJu Smith-Schuster deserves to be in the top 100. He's a clear No. 1 wide receiver, has proven he's capable of 1,000-plus yard years, and now has his best friend (Ben Roethlisberger) back.

Speaking of Big Ben, as much as it tugs on the little strings controlling my anger, not making the list after playing five and half quarters is understandable.

Roethlisberger has every Steelers fan on their feet, ready to storm Heinz Field wearing their No. 7 jerseys. I get it, but right now it's about waiting to see where Ben finds himself once he's back on the field.

'Just missing' the list is understandable.

Finally, there's David DeCastro and Minkah Fitzpatrick. Both players should've made the top 100 and easily should've sat in, at least, the top 75.

Fitzpatrick made an argument as the top safety in the NFL last season. Five interceptions, nine pass deflections, and two defensive touchdowns is, well, more than enough to make his case.

He was a turning point for a defense that become one of the best in the league. Easily could've been placed in the top 60.

DeCastro is the most underrated player in the NFL. He's a staple for the Steelers offensive line alongside Maurkice Pouncey, a Pro Bowler year-after-year, and should be in most lists as a top guard with names like Quenton Nelson and Zack Martin.

Downplayed once again.

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer at AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.