Hassenauer Signing Does More Than Meets the Eye for Steelers' Offseason Plans

PITTSBURGH -- On Monday, the Pittsburgh Steelers made the transaction official by announcing the one-year deal of lineman J.C. Hassenauer. Now, they have a center at the bare minimum, but does that mean they're satisfied?

Hassenauer has 15 games and four starts under his belt as a 25-year-old in the NFL. For a guy who played backup at Alabama, it's an impressive story to work his way from the Steelers' practice squad to being the only center on the roster.

It's not ideal, though.

The Steelers' gameplan doesn't appear to be keeping Hassenauer as their starting center but having him compete for the job. What signing him does is guarantees a swing guard on the roster and lets them wait out drafting a center.

It also boosts the draft stock of the other high priority draft picks they'll be looking for. General manager Kevin Colbert said last month that he believes offensive tackle is a stronger position in the draft than an interior lineman. So, they can now approach on with the comfortability that they already have Hassenauer.

It's the same for running back. If the first or second round of the NFL Draft rolls around and the Steelers have an opportunity to draft a tackle and running back, there are far fewer nerves about what they'll do about center.

Not the best option, of course, but a safety blanket - and a decent one at that.

If Pittsburgh wants to go sign a cheap option like B.J. Finney, they can and move on from finding a center. It's not like they don't have other needs to fill in the NFL Draft/free agency. So, if 2021 is the year they test out their old swing guard versus their new one, it's not a total risk.

A move that appears insignificant actually holds decent ground for the Steelers. Hassenauer may never be a household name in Pittsburgh, but it's not out of the question that he might be.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.