3 Changes You'll See Steelers Make vs. Bengals

PITTSBURGH -- Traveling to Cincinnati couldn't have come at a better time for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Maybe NFL teams don't want a "rebound" game, but after dropping two straight, there's nothing better than facing a 2-11 Bengals team.

The Bengals head into Week 15 with their third-string quarterback, 11 players on Injured Reserve, and an angry Steelers team looking their way. Pittsburgh needs a win more than anything, and you've got the sense they know that this week.

"We haven't played well. We've lost two in a row. The fans are getting anxious. The talking heads are doing what they are supposed to do and talking bad about us and all that stuff," quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said. "We've heard it and deserved it recently. What I tell guys, and the mindset and the approach that I'm taking is it's not the end of the world. We have three games left in the regular season. We have guaranteed ourselves a chance at the playoffs. We're in the postseason. We have three weeks now to get it going, to turn it around, to give ourselves the best chance to reach our ultimate goal, which is winning the Super Bowl."

The week felt motivated. Players didn't sound angry or upset. They sounded like they already knew the questions coming their way. As if they've been thinking about them or asking them themselves.

So, what does Cincinnati do for the Steelers? Well, until they play, we don't know how it helps. But if we had to guess, judging by a very serious week of practice, these are the areas that'll turn around in Week 15.

Diontae Johnson's Hands

Roethlisberger walked up to Diontae Johnson with two minutes left in the first half in Buffalo. At the time, Johnson was sitting on the bench after dropping two passes early in the first quarter.

"He was asking me if I really wanted to play or not," Johnson said. "I thought, yes, I really want to play and help this team win."

From there, Johnson said he felt like himself again. As if the mental aspect of dropping passes was fading after his conversation with the Steelers quarterback.

"It showed that he cares about me," Johnson said. "Some players probably wouldn't even do that. You see players go off to the side and handle it the same way that they know how to handle it. For him to give me a motivational speech to help me get my mind back, it felt good and got me going."

Now is the chance for him to show he's headed in the right direction. Mike Tomlin wasn't worried about him finding his groove. Roethlisberger had nothing but high praise.

The only person left to speak, with his hands, is Johnson. Who believes he'll be all right come Monday night.

"It's building repetition," Johnson said on his work in practice this week. "That translates to the game. I've been trying to go hard each and every snap. I'm trying to go hard and get that repetition, acting like it's a game, trying to run and score each and every time I catch it.

"I feel like we're going to be straight."

The Deep Ball

Unless Randy Fichtner is a complete liar, the Steelers should be throwing the football further than five yards this week.

"[Ben Roethlisberger] is more than capable of throwing the ball down the yard and making plays," Fichtner said. "We have enough guys that can actually go up and make a play. I think we have probably done it less than most. Just those numbers alone might say that and that might be an emphasis for us moving forward. I'm not afraid to throw it deep."

Fichtner said he's not overthinking throwing it short. He also emphasized how much a real week of practice helps an offensive gameplan, especially following the three games in 12 days stretch the Steelers just participated in.

"Chunks are kind of what you need to sustain drives," Fichtner explained. "It's awful hard to put together a drive like what happened in Tennessee. We had it 18 plays, we had to overcome two penalties. Just an awful lot of plays to keep trying to get a first down and then having to get a third down and then have to get another third down. The chunk plays eliminate a lot of that. That's where I think we may be missing right now. And you're not going to create a chunk play if you are throwing short and dropping a potential run long."

It feels like the Steelers haven't thrown a successful deep pass in weeks. Probably because they haven't. If Fichtner is serious about what a full week of practice does for an offense, that'll change in Cincinnati.

Physicality

Outside of JuJu Smith-Schuster, the biggest point of emphasis that's lacked for the Steelers is their physicality. ESPN's Booger McFarland actually called the offensive line "soft" during Sunday night's broadcast in Buffalo.

"When you talk about physicality, that's where everyone automatically looks," Roethlisberger said. "Your eyes go to O-line, D-line because that's every single play you have to be physical. I think it naturally falls in that area. I don't think all the fingers should be pointed there by any means.

"When we talk about physicality, the line takes it personally because they want to be physical, but being physical doesn't always just mean I'm going to blow him off the line of scrimmage or overpower him."

To Roethlisberger, physical includes a mental game too. Football indulges in all aspects of a person, and winning the mind game is a major victory for the quarterback and the Steelers.

It's pretty easy to guess that the Steelers heard the words of people calling them soft. It's pretty easy to guess that a team, historically known for being a "punch you in the mouth" football team, is going to be upset with the choice of words commentators chose to use.

And it's pretty easy to say that the Bengals will be the victims of a much tougher football team in Week 15.

"It just comes down to inflicting your will on your opponent," Cameron Heyward said. "These past two games, we haven't been in a situation where we've been able to wear teams down on both sides of the ball. The Washington game, it came down to a couple last possessions, but we didn't really get a chance to physically impose our will. And then this past game, they were able to run the ball, sustain drives on our defense. And then on the flip side, we weren't able to sustain anything up front on offense.

"It's a collective thing. We've got to get better in all facets of our game."

