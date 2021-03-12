GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI.com
A Jesse James Return Makes Perfect Sense for Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers need a tight end and their best option became available Thursday night.
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers need a tight end, and their best option became available Thursday night. 

Former fifth-round pick Jesse James left the Steelers in 2019 to explore free agency and look for a starting role in the NFL. He found the Detroit Lions, where he signed a four-year, $22.6 million deal. 

James did contribute in Detroit, but not as much as he hoped for. In two seasons, he started just 18 games and added 30 catches for 271 yards and two touchdowns to his resume. 

Then, he was released. 

Maybe, at 26-years-old, James isn't looking to return to Pittsburgh as Eric Ebron's backup. It makes sense. He's got plenty of career left, and despite a poor run in Detroit, he's proven he's capable of playing in the NFL.

But then again, how many teams are looking for a starting tight end right now? And of those teams, how far is James on a list that includes Kyle Rudolph, Jonnu Smith, Tyler Eifert and more? 

The Steelers need a cheap tight end with some potential to replace Ebron in 2022. That means whoever they bring in (draft or free agency) needs to be capable of performing like a starter while working as a backup for the 2021 season. 

A.K.A. Jesse James. 

Not the ideal situation for James at this point in his career, but probably his best opportunity. He's familiar with the team, would see plenty of playing time this season, and if Pittsburgh doesn't resign Ebron next offseason, James is the front-runner for the job. 

The long-awaited return for Heath Miller 2.0 has become a real possibility. Now, it's up to both sides to agree on the understanding that this is James' best place to go. Which it is.

So, don't be surprised when the Steelers sign him when the market opens. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

