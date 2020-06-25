Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden was once considered one of the best in the business during his time with the Cleveland Browns. As a top-ten pick on a struggling Browns roster, Haden was one of the few bright spots in Cleveland prior to his release.

In late August of 2017, Haden departed Cleveland and found himself in Pittsburgh hours later. Haden's arrival in black and gold provided an instant upgrade to a Steelers secondary that was desperately searching for a true number one corner.

However, even before Haden took a step on the grass of Heinz Field as a member of the Steelers, he was considered past his prime. Even after his first season, articles such as Bleacher Report's "Most Overhyped Stars" pinged Haden for his age and health.

"No one is sure how good Joe Haden is anymore... The 2010 first-round pick excelled earlier in his career because of his physicality near the line of scrimmage and lower-body flexibility that allowed him to stay in phase with faster receivers. Once the injuries affected his play, the Browns decided not to retain him at an exorbitant price."

Hindsight is 20/20, and man were the doubters wrong.

Three seasons through his stay in Pittsburgh, and practically the entire city has embraced Haden thanks to his personality and strong play. Within city limits, Haden is viewed as one of the league's best corners.

CBS Sports' Patrik Walker sees Haden as one of the top corners heading into 2020.

That's when we saw national opinions begin to pour in, and one thing became crystal-clear: Haden doesn't quite get the respect he deserves. Lists such as the one above are certainly subjective, and it proves an impossible task to make all fans happy. CBS Sports' mentions then became doused in comments about Haden being past his prime, as there are far and few between outside of Pittsburgh that believe Haden is ready for another strong season.

Admittedly so, I would have a handful of corners above Haden in this list. However, Haden is undoubtedly top-ten at his position despite being over the age of thirty.

Haden is not the only playmaker on the defensive side of the football for the Steelers. Yet his presence (60+ tackles, 10 total turnovers and nearly 30 passes defended the previous two seasons) allows other key components of the defense to properly do their job. Coming off a strong 2019 campaign, Haden looks to do his part in keeping Pittsburgh's secondary together.

Fellow cornerback Steven Nelson told Steelers.com Haden elevates the play of those on the defense, specifically Nelson.

"Joe is my guy. We are like Batman and Robin," said Nelson. "Ever since I got to Pittsburgh, he has been a genuine guy, all around, on and off the field. We bounce off each other. We are both highly competitive guys. We feed each other on the field. If he makes a play, I feel like I have to make a play. We pair together very well."

There's plenty of expectations surrounding Haden and the rest of the Steelers defense, expectations placed by Haden himself.

"I expect in 2020 for our defense to be the best in the league" said Haden on NFL.com's "NFL at Home" series. "We've got a bunch of guys that are balling, coming into their primes. When you got a group of dudes like that, that just want to be the best, it's gonna be something special."

With the season quickly approaching, it's nearly time for talk to be over. Thanks to COVID-19, 2020 looks as unpredictable as ever. However, Haden is out to silence all doubt, and hopefully hoist a Lombardi Trophy along the way.

Donnie Druin is a Staff Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.