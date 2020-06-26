MMQB: Returning Steelers Defender Named Team's Most Underrated Player

The 2019 Steelers found themselves battling through injury after injury, including the loss of defensive end Stephon Tuitt.

Tuitt's season ended in Week 6 when he torn his pectoral. Coming back from what could've been his best statistical season, some predict he's in for a mega season.

Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr named the most underrated player on each AFC team. In Pittsburgh, he lists Tuitt as the most undervalued member of the locker room.

"The Steelers give up more yards per rush when Tuitt is off the field than they do when Cameron Heyward, undoubtedly their best defensive lineman, is off the field. Tuitt, over six games last year, had seven quarterback hits, two quarterback knockdowns, 10 pressures and 3.5 sacks (two of which were against Russell Wilson, one of the hardest quarterbacks to bring down in the NFL). A torn pec cost him 10 games," Orr wrote.

Tuitt has 45 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 2018. The 2014 second-round pick signed a five-year, $60 million contract in 2017.

NFL Network Analytical Expert, Cynthia Frelund, named Tuitt to be the Steelers' most "underappreciated" player in March.

"Tuitt's 14.1 pressure percentage when lined up as an interior defender ranked second in the NFL to Za'Darius Smith's 19.4 percent (min. 100 interior rushes), per Next Gen Stats. My spatial data shows that the ability of the Steelers' entire front to generate pressure may have resulted in T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree combining for 26 sacks, but it was caused by pressure from multiple directions simultaneously, which Tuitt was a key in generating," Frelund wrote.

