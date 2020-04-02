2020 NFL Mock Draft: Steelers Choose QB, Edge Depth With First Two Picks

PITTSBURGH -- There seems to be a trend starting when predicting who the Steelers will select in the second and third rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Behind the confidence of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers continue to believe they have their quarterback back for the 2020 season. Still, the remembrance of the 2019 season continues to haunt people into belief that quarterback depth in first on their do-to list.

In Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson's 2020 NFL Mock Draft 12.0, the Steelers adjust their draft plans to go offense-defense with their first two picks. Starting at No. 49, Pittsburgh adds Washington quarterback Jacob Eason, and follow by drafting Syracuse edge rusher Alton Robinson at No. 102.

Hanson isn't alone, either. ESPN's Todd McShay also puts Eason 49th with the Steelers. A team with no urgent need for a starter, both place backup quarterback competition as their main priority with their first NFL Draft pick.

In 10 games last season, Rudolph threw for 1,765 yards and 13 touchdowns to nine interceptions. Starting eight games with a 5-3 record, the stats don't tell the alarming story the Steelers faced once Roethlisberger left for the season.

Still, Rudolph's play was good enough for head coach Mike Tomlin to declare him the backup throughout the offseason. In the NFL, nothing is handed to anyone, but adding a second-round quarterback doesn't show much confidence in the presumed No. 2 in Pittsburgh.

Then, there's the edge rusher in the third-round. Alton Robinson has accumulated 32 tackles for loss and 19 sacks through three years at Syracuse.

The Steelers could use depth at the edge position after releasing Anthony Chickillo earlier in free agency. Behind Bud Dupree and T.J. Watt, and alongside Ola Adeniyi, Robinson's role wouldn't come with the thought of starting in 2020.

Backup rushers play roughly 15-20 snaps per game in Pittsburgh when coming off the bench. For a third-round pick, that's a quality rep count for a rookie season.

