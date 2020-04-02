AllSteelers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Steelers Choose QB, Edge Depth With First Two Picks

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- There seems to be a trend starting when predicting who the Steelers will select in the second and third rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft. 

Behind the confidence of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers continue to believe they have their quarterback back for the 2020 season. Still, the remembrance of the 2019 season continues to haunt people into belief that quarterback depth in first on their do-to list. 

In Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson's 2020 NFL Mock Draft 12.0, the Steelers adjust their draft plans to go offense-defense with their first two picks. Starting at No. 49, Pittsburgh adds Washington quarterback Jacob Eason, and follow by drafting Syracuse edge rusher Alton Robinson at No. 102. 

Hanson isn't alone, either. ESPN's Todd McShay also puts Eason 49th with the Steelers. A team with no urgent need for a starter, both place backup quarterback competition as their main priority with their first NFL Draft pick. 

In 10 games last season, Rudolph threw for 1,765 yards and 13 touchdowns to nine interceptions. Starting eight games with a 5-3 record, the stats don't tell the alarming story the Steelers faced once Roethlisberger left for the season. 

Still, Rudolph's play was good enough for head coach Mike Tomlin to declare him the backup throughout the offseason. In the NFL, nothing is handed to anyone, but adding a second-round quarterback doesn't show much confidence in the presumed No. 2 in Pittsburgh. 

 Then, there's the edge rusher in the third-round. Alton Robinson has accumulated 32 tackles for loss and 19 sacks through three years at Syracuse. 

The Steelers could use depth at the edge position after releasing Anthony Chickillo earlier in free agency. Behind Bud Dupree and T.J. Watt, and alongside Ola Adeniyi, Robinson's role wouldn't come with the thought of starting in 2020. 

Backup rushers play roughly 15-20 snaps per game in Pittsburgh when coming off the bench. For a third-round pick, that's a quality rep count for a rookie season. 

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with AllSteelers and join the community page to get involved.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Steelers Cameron Heyward Inks Players Tribune Letter: Protect Your Grandparents. "Make This Your Mission."

Cameron Heyward is trying to protect his city as the Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end sends a letter to protect others.

Noah Strackbein

AFC North Odds: Steelers Favored Second... And Third

The moves of the AFC North have lowered the Pittsburgh Steelers' odds to win the division.

Noah Strackbein

by

Big Johnson

GM Kevin Colbert Left One Concern in Steelers' Draft Plans

As the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare for the 2020 NFL Draft, one concern remains constant in their needs.

Noah Strackbein

by

steelgator13

2020 NFL Draft: Jonathan Taylor Predicted to Slide to the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers use their first two draft picks to add to their offense according to the experts.

Noah Strackbein

by

steelgator13

Steelers Draft Preview: Wide Receivers

The Steelers are favorites to draft a receiver early in the 2020 NFL Draft. Who are some possibilities at pick no. 49 and beyond?

Donnie Druin

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert Discusses Draft Plans Under Unusual Circumstances

The Pittsburgh Steelers are continuing their draft plans to the best of their ability as they work through the COVID-19 restrictions.

Noah Strackbein

Antonio Brown Calls Out Julio Jones, Steve Nelson Responds

Antonio Brown isn't attacking the Pittsburgh Steelers on social media this time, but a current member of the team is putting his two cents in.

Noah Strackbein

by

Abuhaadiyyah

Steelers Among Teams Extending Season Ticket Payments

The Pittsburgh Steelers are joining most of the NFL in delaying the deadline for season ticket pay.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert 'Excited' About Playoff Expansion

NFL owners have approved the expansion of the NFL playoff bracket following an owners call.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert: All Indications on Ben Roethlisberger's Elbow Are Encouraging

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert remains positive in the rehab of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Noah Strackbein