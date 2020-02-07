Takeaway: Steelers Earn B+ For 2019 Rookie Class

The Steelers did something they've only done twice in Kevin Colbert during his 20 years in Pittsburgh - traded up in the first round of the NFL Draft.

The 10th overall pick in the 2019 draft class, Devin Bush, filled a need the Steelers were searching for since Ryan Shazier's heartbreaking injury in 2017. His 109 tackles, 2 interceptions and a forced fumble helped lead Pittsburgh's defense up from the trenches and into one of the most dominant units in the NFL.

Due to the addition of Bush and a list of other notable rookies on the roster like Diontae Johnson and Benny Snell Jr., NFL.com awarded the Steelers a B+ on their 2019 rookie class.

The Steelers' trade up to select Bush was worth it, proven by his fine rookie play. Bush recorded 109 tackles, four passes defended, two interceptions and a forced fumble. He's a stud. A+ for that. The third round provided some value to Pittsburgh in the form of Johnson, who saw additional playing time due to JuJu Smith-Schuster's injury issues and caught 59 passes for 680 yards and five touchdowns. It'll be interesting to see if he makes a bigger leap in his second season with Ben Roethlisberger back under center. Layne projected to perhaps answer the Steelers' long-running question at cornerback, but he didn't play a defensive snap in 2019, spending his entire time on special teams. Snell, however, flirted with a 4-yards-per-carry average on his 108 attempts, gaining 426 yards and making two trips to the end zone. He's a worthy backup to James Conner. Gentry saw very little action and caught just one pass in 2019. Smith is now with the Seahawks. Buggs made an occasional rotational contribution, and Gilbert spent his season on special teams. Gray spent 2019 on the practice squad and was signed to a futures contract. The undrafted Hodges initially arose from afterthought who'd beaten out Joshua Dobbs for a roster spot to the symbol of hope for Pittsburgh, though his struggles down the stretch contributed to the Steelers missing the playoffs for a second straight season.

They highlight of the Steelers offseason is deemed the cornerback position. Naming Joe Haden as an aging star and the possibility that they look for another option in the draft.

Joe Haden had an excellent year, but it's time to start thinking about life after the 30-year-old corner. Pittsburgh spent a third-rounder on Layne last April, and could use another selection this draft on a quality prospect. Mason Rudolph proved he can't be relied on, as did (ultimately) Hodges, meaning the first pick Pittsburgh owns could be spent on a quarterback. Big Ben turns 38 in March and is currently rehabbing from a serious elbow injury. Another thing to think about: the future at center beyond 30-year-old Maurkice Pouncey. Not an immediate need, but something to consider. Pittsburgh sent its first-round pick to Miami for Minkah Fitzpatrick, so the expectations in the draft should be lowered slightly. With less than $2 million in projected cap space for 2020 at the moment, per Over The Cap, there are going to be a couple of cap casualties (looking at you, Mark Barron). Expect most additions to be made via the draft.

Takeaway: The Steelers' draft class is impressive especially with Devlin Hodges involved. From start to finish these rookies played at least some role in the formation of the Steelers in 2019, even if it was jumping back and forth from being cut to fill in on defense.

Still, Justin Layne's development is not a rush for Pittsburgh. Joe Haden and Steven Nelson - someone people are heavily overlooking this offseason - have a firm hold on the cornerback position. Mike Hilton remains one of the best slot corners in the NFL and Cameron Sutton has been as strong of a backup and they come.

Pittsburgh's offseason focus was pointed to be finding life after death with Joe Haden. Even if the Pro Bowler is 30-years-old, the cornerback position is deep right now. Offense has questions that need answered, and is where the focus remains for the Steelers.

Benny Snell Jr. is a valuable young role player with high potential and it's too early to give up on Zach Gentry, but the running back and tight end position are likely high on the list of wanted depth heading into the new season. Whether it's the NFL Draft or free agency, chances are both positions look a little different come June.