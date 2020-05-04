NFL Network: Steelers in Bottom 3 of 2020 Draft Rank

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers 2020 NFL Draft didn't start until the second-round and consisted of six picks in five rounds.

Starting with Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh's draft class added depth to the receiving core, offensive and defensive line, running back and linebacker. None of the six picks are considered a starter at this point in the offseason, which seems to be holding the class back in the eyes of analysts.

Without taking the Minkah Fitzpatrick or Devin Bush trades into account, NFL Networks has the Steelers draft class as the third lowest in the NFL. Ahead of only the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh didn't come out of draft weekend with any boost to their roster.

NFL Network's 2020 NFL Draft Class Rankings:

Before you tweet something derogatory about us, Steelers fans, just know that the grade would be higher if we were taking into account the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade and move up to snag Devin Bush last year, which cost them valuable capital in this year's draft. We're sticking exclusively to grading 2020 draft hauls in this exercise, folks. The good news is that even with limited flexibility, the Steelers were still able to pick up some intriguing talent. The class is just a little short on juice, and they didn't address a significant need on the defensive line until the final round. Pittsburgh added a massive target for Ben Roethlisberger in Claypool, although he doesn't offer much sizzle after the catch. Highsmith is a nice sleeper pick. He will get at least a year to add some needed size and strength behind T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree, who is playing on the franchise tag in 2020. McFarland's flashes have been something to behold -- he shredded Indiana and Ohio State for 200-plus yards rushing in consecutive games in 2018. If he can stay healthy and figure out how to flash on a more consistent basis, this will be an excellent selection, but it was a little bit surprising to see them gamble on him within the first 125 picks. Dotson was the first player picked who wasn't invited to the NFL Scouting Combine. Flip on the tape and you'll see a blocker with the power to make his way into a starting lineup down the road. Brooks can be an immediate help on special teams.

Only time will tell how much of an impact these six rookies have on the Steelers' future. For now, people are counting them out - which is easy to do when you start your draft in the second-round.

Nevertheless, nothing can be determined until these players touch the field.