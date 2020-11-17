PITTSBURGH -- Are the Pittsburgh Steelers a team to consider signing free agent cornerback DeAndre Baker?

Former New York Giants 2019 first-round pick DeAndre Baker could be on his way back to the NFL. Baker was charged with robbery with a firearm in August and was looking at a minimum of 10 years in prison if convicted.

On Monday, the lawyer of the four men accusing Baker of robbery was arrested and charged with extortion, which has reportedly led to all charges being dropped on Baker.

Yes?

Now that he holds no criminal baggage, teams are going to look at Baker as a possible target. The NFL will investigate the situation, but as it appears Baker isn't looking at anything too damaging to his return.

Anyone with secondary troubles could, and should, attempt to bring in the second-year corner, including the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers don't necessarily need a cornerback. They have two starters in Joe Haden and Steven Nelson, a quality backup in Cam Sutton and a developing third-round pick, which promise, in Justin Layne.

Baker's role in Pittsburgh right now would be minimal. He could begin working with Layne in sub packages and add relief to Nelson and Haden when needed.

The move would more benefit the future. The Steelers hold $6.5 million in cap space and have a lot of questions to begin answering at the end of the season. So, why not think of a cheap option.

At the end of the 2021 season, the Steelers will need to resign or replace both Nelson and Haden. By then, Haden will be pushing 33-years-old and could be counting down the end of the NFL career.

Not saying that he's showing signs of aging, but father time hasn't forgotten anyone to this point.

Working Baker into the scheme for the next season, along with Layne, leaves two viable options. Of course, this only works if Baker takes on at least a three-year deal.

Maybe the Steelers don't resign Haden but keep Nelson. Baker and Layne then get the opportunity to compete for a starting role, and leaves the Steelers will someone to play a Cam Sutton-type role (thinking Mike Hilton prices himself out of Pittsburgh).

Baker hasn't shown he's a superstar and is coming back from a very strange situation. He won't be looking for a big payday this season, which allows a team like the Steelers to swoop in and sign him cheap.

It's a long-term plan that only works if both sides are willing to work together. Baker needs a low-budget, three-year deal. Or something close. The Steelers need to ensure they're willing to take a chance on Baker for the future.

And if both sides can agree this is a team you want to play on when looking for an NFL resurgence, it's worth thinking about DeAndre Baker.

No?

We can't leave out the "no" side of the argument. The Steelers could certainly use Baker in two years, yes, but can't they just fill that role with someone else?

Layne is a player the Steelers want to replace Haden at some point. He's developing at a slower pace than others, but he's found himself much more comfortable in his second year.

Nelson is only 27-years-old and has plenty of football left in him. He's adapted to Pittsburgh well and seems to fit into the defense that has branded together over the last season and a half.

Getting rid of him doesn't make a lot of sense. So, if Nelson and Layne are the next in line for the starting role, where does that leave Baker?

A former first-round pick, who already has 15 starts under his belt, isn't playing the rest of his career as a backup. And neither is Layne.

Adding Baker could make sense for a backup role now. Sign him to your squad, allow him to play a security blanket, and maybe work some at safety or adjust with the dime package. But he's not a move for later; he's a move for now.

Bulking rosters is not a good idea for any NFL team, but Baker isn't "bulking" anything. He's a young piece who might be a playmaker in the secondary.

It could work. Or, you can just say don't fix something that isn't broken.

