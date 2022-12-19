Steelers Have Deadline on Deciding Starting QB vs Raiders

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to head into Week 16 with one quarterback in concussion protocol and the other coming off just his second win as the team's starter. And as crazy as it sounds, they have a quarterback decision to make.

Pittsburgh can't walk into the week looking at Kenny Pickett as the automatic starter. For better or worse, this team is dedicated to the rookie long-term, but right now, they're in the playoff hunt. And it makes sense not to start Pickett if he doesn't make the deadline.

The Steelers will begin practice early this week as they prepare for a Saturday night showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders, which is where it gets interesting. It doesn't make sense to toss Pickett back into the lineup if he needs a few more days to clear protocol. Instead, they should let Trubisky get another shot to keep this team's season intact.

Pickett hasn't practiced with the first team in a week, and if he's a limited participant to start this week as well, he's pushing the limit where there might be rust. So, the options will be to send a veteran who's been preparing to start onto the field, or, trust a rookie enough to overcome a week-and-a-half of missed work and step onto the field with limited preparation for the game.

It's not what the Steelers look at as the ideal situation, but it's the one they're dealing with. And with the playoffs still in sight, they have to go with the safer choice - if it's how Kenny Pickett's situation plays out.

