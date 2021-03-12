Do the Steelers Still Need to Draft a Center?

The Pittsburgh Steelers now have two centers. Do they need another?

PITTSBURGH -- Yes, the Pittsburgh Steelers still need to draft a center. Why? Because B.J. Finney and J.C. Hassenauer aren't built for a team trying to win a Super Bowl.

The second Ben Roethlisberger decided he's coming back for another season, the Steelers' entire approach became 'win now.' And with it, every decision they make it setting them up to compete for a championship in 2021 - not later.

It's the same reason Bud Dupree makes sense coming back on a one-year deal, and keeping Joe Haden and Vince Williams around is a must. The Steelers don't want to risk not having a complete team, which includes (especially) the offensive line.

Finney and Hassenauer have combined for 18 starts in a Steelers uniform. Both are phenomenal swing guards who play well when called upon to be a starter. Neither is a player built to make a team better as a 17-game starter.

Finding a starting center in the NFL Draft is always difficult. Working in free agency doesn't seem to be an option for the Steelers this year. So, signing both as security blankets was the right move for Pittsburgh.

But now, it's time to start looking for a true starter. The work at center isn't over yet. They have options, yes, which is a great start. But if fixing the run game and keeping Big Ben upright is the end goal, "options" isn't what the Steelers are looking for.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers.