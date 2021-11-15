Five Thoughts: Nothing Clicked vs. Lions

The tie with the Lions could carry into next week for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On a cold, rainy afternoon in Western Pennsylvania, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions played to a 16-16 tie. Yes, the 0-8-1 Detroit Lions managed to come to Heinz Field and leave without a loss.

Granted, Mason Rudolph started for the Steelers as Ben Roethlisberger entered the COVID protocol Saturday. Fortunately for Rudolph, he gets to run with the ones in practice on Wednesdays as Roethlisberger gets his customary day off. So unlike many quarterbacks around the league, Rudolph gets a day with the starters in practice. Considering he only found out Saturday evening that he was starting, those reps were huge.

So much happened in this game. The overtime was about as ugly as you could've possibly imagined. To be fair, the rain seemed to pick up in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter and then into overtime.

With a tie as the outcome against the lone winless team left in the NFL, there is obviously much to discuss. Not much of it is positive. Without further ado, let's discuss, shall we?

Mixed Bag of Results for Mason Rudolph

The job of a backup quarterback in the NFL is to give his team a chance to win games. Come into the game and don't turn the ball over. Make the easy throws and a few of the tough ones. They don't have to come in and be a star. Manage the game. That's all you can ask.

Rudolph at least gave Pittsburgh a chance to win Sunday. Did he miss a few throws he absolutely should've made? Yes. But haven't we seen that a good bit from Roethlisberger so far this season too? A lot of the same people burying Rudolph for a lackluster performance clamored for him during the Steelers' losing streak to open the season.

"Bench Ben!"

"Let's see what Rudolph can do!"

Well, Sunday, everyone got to see what he could do. He passed for 242 yards and a touchdown to James Washington. While Rudolph did throw a pick early on, it was inconsequential to the outcome. He badly underthrew Ray-Ray McCloud on a third down in the red zone that would have resulted in a touchdown. Instead, Chris Boswell kicked a field goal. The overthrows and underthrows added up, which are to be expected by a backup quarterback.

Asking your backup quarterback to drop back and throw 50 times really isn't efficient as far as the game plan goes either. The game script may have had something to do with that, but it's not like the Steelers trailed by multiple scores. That in and of itself is a failure by the play-callers.

He didn't have any egregious turnovers, though, and that is really all you can ask. If Roethlisberger can't clear protocol for Sunday, Rudolph would draw the start against the Chargers.

Haden, Watt Injuries Loom Large

The Steelers lost Joe Haden early on in the game with a midfoot sprain. TJ Watt went down later in the game with an awkward-looking hip/leg injury. Losing either of these players would suck. Losing both for an extended period of time would be crippling.

Watt has made yet another case as the league's premier defensive player. He continues to get after the quarterback as he recorded yet another sack Sunday. All he does is cause havoc and make his presence known. He got paid and made sure to continue to push the pace instead of mailing it in now that he is a very rich man. He appreciates the opportunity that he has.

Haden is in the final season of his deal in Pittsburgh and likely will test free agency this offseason. He was one of the first pieces to the overhauled Pittsburgh defense over the past few seasons. Haden has been a building block.

The top corner on the team, Haden deserves every chance to go out and get one more big paycheck before he retires.

Both of these guys still play for the Steelers, though. They're two of the biggest pieces the defense has. Their absences would crush what is left of the defense and likely hurt any chances the Steelers would have at making a run at the AFC North crown and a playoff spot at the end of the year.

Defense as a Whole Got Gashed in the Run Game

Kudos to the Steelers pass defense. They held Jared Goff to a paltry 114 yards. They got to him for four sacks - Cam Heyward had two while Watt and Terrell Edmunds added one - and didn't let him have big plays through the air.

Minkah Fitzpatrick even chipped in and caught what looked to be his first interception of the season but it was negated by a defensive holding penalty. That type of thing is what cost the Steelers a chance to win the game.

The most concerning part of the entire game for Pittsburgh, in my eyes, was the run defense. D'Andre Swift ran for a career-high 130 yards Sunday on 33 attempts. The Lions were without Jamaal Williams, their change of pace back already before Jermar Jefferson also went down early in the game. These developments gave Swift an opportunity to hog all the carries. He surely took advantage.

As a team, the Lions ran for 229 yards. That just can't happen in the NFL. Facing a quality NFL team had they ran for 229 yards, it's likely their quarterback would've had a much better game than someone of the quality of Goff and the Steelers lose by 20+ points.

Ever since the game against the Seahawks, the Penguins have been giving up entirely too many chunk plays on the ground. Stephon Tuitt being out doesn't help and the potential loss of Watt is also a negative. But they've got to find a way to allow far fewer long runs than they have recently.

Kick/Punt Coverage Was Not Great

In the grand scheme of things, special teams do not move the needle for a lot of people. However, the Lions' return unit did a spectacular job blocking for their guys in this one.

Kalif Raymond handled the punt return duties for Detroit. Raymond broke off a 48-yard punt return that would have been housed if Pressley Harvin didn't make a spectacular tackle on Raymond along the sidelines. He ended up averaging 23.7 yards per return on the day.

Godwin Igwebukie averaged 24-yards per return on his opportunities as well. His longest return ended up being a 29-yarder. Any gains in the kick return game are huge these days, with most kickers being able to boot them through the back of the end zone. On a cold, wet day, though, that becomes a challenge.

Some of Harvin's punts were almost too long and gave Raymond a chance to catch the ball and really set up his return. That isn't to blame Harvin. His job is to go out there and flip the field and he did a solid job on his chances this weekend.

On the opposite hand, McCloud came very close to breaking off a long return for a touchdown late in the game. He had one more set of tacklers to beat and nearly broke it off but was stopped.

Overtime Was One of the Wildest Events I've Witnessed

NFL overtime is 10 minutes long. Somehow, this overtime featured almost a whole game's worth of events.

Pittsburgh fumbled twice in overtime. On the first occasion, Diontae Johnson fumbled as he fought for extra yards with the Steelers approaching field goal range. The one that ended up being more detrimental was Pat Freiermuth's fumble with less than 15 seconds to go. The Steelers were at least within range of giving Boswell a shot to win it.

The drive before Freiermuth's fumble, Lions kicker Ryan Santoso shanked a game-winning 48-yard kick well short of the uprights. Santoso was filling in for the Lions' primary kicker Austin Seibert.

Other events included Kendrick Green's high snap over Rudolph's head that Najee Harris fell on top of 30-yards behind the line of scrimmage. Pittsburgh took multiple penalties on defense prior to Santoso's missed field goal that even put them in position.

You name it, it happened.

At the end of the day, these two teams could've played another 10 minute overtime and I don't know if anyone would've won. Neither team deserved to win this game and the outcome was emblematic of that. The tie ended up being the first since the Bengals and Eagles tied last season.

Pittsburgh now heads on the road - where five of their last seven games will be - to Los Angeles for their showdown with the Chargers next week.

