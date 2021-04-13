Steelers Could Have Free Range at First Running Back in NFL Draft

If it all works out, the Pittsburgh Steelers should have their pick of a new runner in the 2021 NFL Draft.

PITTSBURGH -- It makes too much sense for the Pittsburgh Steelers to draft a running back in the first round. Why? Because there's practically no one in front of them who should need a running back before pick 24.

A few weeks ago, the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots were the biggest threat to draft the first running back in the 2021 NFL Draft. Since then, James White has rejoined New England, adding himself back to a three-headed monster in the backfield.

The Cardinals are still in the hunt, but they could write themselves off by signing a former Steeler. James Conner was in Arizona for his first reported free agent visit, and seems to have some mutual interest between the two sides.

If a deal gets done, the Cardinals have a fallback option. Even if Conner isn't the starter, they don't need to rush on drafting a running back - which should mean they don't draft one in the first round.

From there, it's the Atlanta Falcons, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets. Yes, all three could use a valuable runner. No, all three of them won't draft a running back in the opening round.

The Falcons are too high on the board. The 4th overall pick isn't a time to take a chance on a position that rarely goes in the top 10. And with quarterback options still on the board, it's hard to imagine they get risky and shock the league by drafting a runner.

The Dolphins could throw a wrench in the Steelers' plans with the 18th pick, but they could add more value with other positions. Depending on how their first pick goes, they could be looking at an offensive lineman or maybe a wide receiver (if one falls).

The Jets are dangerous. They need everything. This team doesn't have a quarterback - yet - needs wide receivers, a running back, and pretty much everything else. Where they'll start is the biggest factor in the Steelers' chances of having free range at the running back class.

It could very likely end up where Najee Harris and Travis Etienne are still on the board at pick 24. There will be other positions, including left tackle and center - or maybe even inside linebacker. But when the Steelers look at their draft board, they tend to look at 'best player available,' and by far, that will be a running back.

It all makes too much sense. If it works out.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.