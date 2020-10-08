It's a Guessing Game as the Steelers Scout the Eagles

PITTSBURGH -- While no one is putting too large of a bet on the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday, their biggest flaw may be their most challenging feature for opponents.

As the Pittsburgh Steelers begin to prepare to play the Eagles this Sunday, they're doing so working of an assumption of who they believe will be available. The Eagles' offensive line is working with three, maybe four backups in Week 5. Their skill players could also be hit-or-miss come gameday.

As of right now, DeSean Jackson (hamstring) and Alshon Jeffery (foot) are questionable for Sunday, both missed Week 4 with Jeffery still waiting to play in his first game this season.

It's a guessing game for the Steelers, according to defensive coordinator Keith Butler. "We have to make everything generic and then see who plays. Maybe adjust during the game to see who's in there and who's not. We're going to do the best we can and go off of the knowledge that we've got and anticipate people playing and not playing. We can't control that."

In their first win of the season last week, the Eagles' leading receivers were Greg Ward (4 receptions for 38 yards) and Travis Fulgham (2 receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown).

Miles Sanders has also been involved, though. The second-year running back out of Penn State caught two passes for 30 yards in the team's Week 4 win.

"He's a great running back. Great running the ball. But he's also a threat [in the passing game]," Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick said Thursday. "Sometimes they'll motion him out. Line him up at No. 1 receiver, get mismatches on him with linebackers. Send him vertical. Make him run slants and stuff like that. Once he's outside of the backfield, he's definitely a receiving threat."

Fitzpatrick compared to Sanders to Saquon Barkley. In Week 1, the Steelers halted Barkley to only six rushing yards but gave up six catches for 60 yards to the running back.

Pittsburgh is practicing as if Jackson and Jeffey will play. Neither have touched the field in weeks, but there is some expectation the Eagles will have both when they come to Heinz Field.

Philadelphia's top statistical receivers through four games are Ward (18 rec., 146 yards, and a touchdown), and both their tight ends - Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert.

For a three-time Pro Bowler and someone considered a top tight end in the NFL, Ertz has only caught 19 balls for 139 yards and found the endzone just once.

"It's tough when you have a guy that depends on people taking coverage away from him," Fitzpatrick explained. "Ertz is a great tight end. Great hands, can make you pay with catches. He is who he is. We all know who he is. When you don't have those other receivers out there to take double-teams off of him, it can get difficult when you've got two, three guys covering you."

So, who are the Steelers scouting? And how are they scouting them?

In a game with so many question marks, it feels like a 1-2-1 opponent should be much easier to predict than this. It's as if there are some nerves surrounding the uncertainty that Philadelphia brings because of their injury bug.

"When you have two guys like [Jackson and Jeffery], who have a year or two of film with their quarterback that has already been in there, you get to watch older tape," Fitzpatrick said. "They've made names for themselves across the league, doing the same type of things. So there's plenty of film on them. Their younger guys, newer guys who haven't played yet, will be a little bit more difficult."

There are worse things in the NFL than preparing for backups when you're uncertain what the injury report will say. But it's still not pleasing having to guess which players will be out on the field.

"You have to respect everybody who lines up across from you. Everybody here, they signed a contract, they get paid money too," Fitzpatrick said. "They're in the NFL for a reason. Whoever it is that lines up in front of you, you've got to treat them as a threat and handle them as such."

