How Short Will Mason Rudolph's Leash Be?

Can the Pittsburgh Steelers struggle and keep Mason Rudolph as their starter?

If the season started today, Mason Rudolph would be the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback. But if Week 1 opens with No. 10 behind center, how much can he struggle before there's another quarterback starting?

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert gave Rudolph a vote of confidence heading towards the NFL Combine. That being said, Pittsburgh will head into training camp with four quarterbacks, which will likely include a high-round pick in this year's draft.

"I'm comfortable that Mason has won more games than he's lost as a starter," Colbert said. "Where that can go, we'll see. To be an NFL starter that you can win with, you gotta prove it over 16 games. I'm anxious to see that, if that's the case."

So, how short is Rudolph's leash if he is the Week 1 starter? If a player like Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett is sitting behind him to start the season, can the Steelers start slow and continue to ride with their unproven veteran?

