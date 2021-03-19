4 Teams You Should Still Believe Are in the Hunt for JuJu Smith-Schuster

JuJu Smith-Schuster has lasted longer than expected on the free agent market, but still has options for his next team - including the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It's hard to imagine anyone believed JuJu Smith-Schuster would be on the market this long, and it's not good for the mental health of the wide receiver, probably the people around him, and certainly Pittsburgh Steelers fans.

Smith-Schuster is believed to still be one of the biggest names left in free agency. As NFL teams scoop in to sign players less productive than the former Steeler, it's becoming more difficult to see where No. 19 lands before summer.

There are four teams still on the board that make a lot of sense. And yes, one of them is the Pittsburgh Steelers. And until it's all said and done, don't rule out any of them paying Smith-Schuster for a reliable pair of hands in 2021.

New York Jets

Yeah, the New York Jets went out and signed Keenan Cole after reports surfaced that they were in talks with Smith-Schuster. Guess what; they still might be.

It's hard to imagine New York saying they're going to stack their wide receiving core with Corey Davis and Cole. Davis, Cole and Smith-Schuster? That's a much more appealing group for Sam Darnold and any other quarterback who heads to the big apple.

The Jets still have plenty of cap space, roughly $38 million after every official deal, and are in the hunt for pretty much every position. Smith-Schuster is still an option.

Indianapolis Colts

It's strange the Colts have been so quiet when it comes to signing a wide receiver. Maybe they're waiting to see what the market is. Maybe they're waiting for the NFL Draft. Or maybe, they're quietly thinking about bringing in Smith-Schuster.

If Indianapolis wanted to wait to sign a wideout to a second-tier deal, they've struck gold. They have options, they have cap space, and they can still make a splash to help out Carson Wentz.

Smith-Schuster wants to play for a contender with a good quarterback. Wentz might not be what he used to be, but he has as much potential as any quarterback in the NFL, and should be looking for a receiver to add to his arsenal.

Baltimore Ravens

This one is tough, but it could be true. The Baltimore Ravens definitely need help in the passing game, and who better to add than a reliable pair of hands that works well in the middle of the field?

No Steelers fan wants to hear this, but the Ravens have money, need a wide receiver, and are almost a perfect fit for Smith-Schuster. If they weren't the Steelers' rivals, it might even be in the works already.

It would take a blow to Smith-Schuster's legacy in Pittsburgh, but if the market is crashing and he needs a place to go for decent money and a good quarterback, staying in the AFC could be an option.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Don't rule out a return to Pittsburgh. The Steelers need to create cap space, but if Smith-Schuster isn't getting the deal he's looking for, why not come back to the Steelers for a one-year deal?

The free agency market in 2022 will skyrocket, and Smith-Schuster's value will certainly increase with a good season in 2021. If he hits the market next spring, his chances of landing a major deal should be higher, and the Steelers are his best chance to come back and be productive in a limited amount of time.

