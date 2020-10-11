Steelers Keys to Victory of the Eagles

PITTSBURGH -- To stay unbeaten, the Pittsburgh Steelers need to overcome a Philadelphia Eagles team dealing with more than they're able to handle.

A beat-up cross-state opponent comes to Heinz Field looking for their second win of the season while the Steelers want to keep their undefeated record alive, moving to 4-0 for the first time since 1979.

To get there, they need to win the battle in a number of areas. From dominating the offensive line to staying out of the mental game, and much more in between, the Steelers' Week 5 matchup only looks good on paper - not on the field.

Getting to Carson Wentz

Wentz has been sacked 14 times this season, barely less than the 15 sacks the Steelers have forced in three games.

With three offensive linemen combining for nine career starts, including a left tackle making his second-ever football start, there's a concern at the offensive line.

This is a really good veteran defensive front. To me, probably the best one we've seen to date, and it's going to be a really good challenge for our guys," Eagles coach Dough Pederson said about the Steelers defensive front. "It just comes down to understanding and studying the tape and knowing our gameplan. Preparing each day for this week. And getting themselves mentally and physically ready for this ball game."

The Steelers are only getting started too. Defensive end Cam Heyward mentioned during the week that he believes this group is getting faster by the week and expects everyone to "get a piece of the pie" against the Eagles.

"Whether it's technique from each position. Communication can always improve. But I think, as the timing of the offense improves, you can improve the timing of a defense," Heyward said. "Whether it's the way that you blitz, the way you can show, the overall feel for it. You start to get into a rhythm after three or four games under your belt. Guys start to show off their conditioning in that approach."

Keeping Eric Ebron Involved

The Eagles gave up 15 receptions for 183 yards and a touchdown to George Kittle in Week 4. The San Francisco 49ers' tight end was all over the field, and an injured Eagles defense couldn't stop him.

Eric Ebron found his place in the Steelers offense for the first time in Week 3. He caught five balls for 52 yards and his first touchdown in a Pittsburgh uniform.

The idea is to keep that going in Week 5. The Eagles will be mismatched on the outside as they play without starting cornerback and former Pitt standout Avonte Maddox. Their concentration will be filling the holes around Diontae Johnson and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Leaving Ebron open for a big afternoon.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said he isn't utilizing Kittle's performance to find ways to get Ebron the ball. Maybe that's true. But even if the Steelers stick to their gameplan, using their tight end will come naturally.

Adapting on the Fly

Minkah Fitzpatrick confirmed on Thursday that the Steelers were preparing as if Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson would play Sunday. Neither of them are.

It's not the most challenging of obstacles to overcome, but there's a sense of unknown when you face a team as beat up as the Eagles.

Defensive coordinator Keith Butler said they'd be "guessing," which is pretty true. With a lack of film on younger players like Greg Ward, the Steelers defense is essentially playing this game, learning this team as they go.

"We have to make everything generic and then see who plays. Maybe adjust during the game to see who's in there and who's not," Butler said on Thursday. "We're going to do the best we can and go off of the knowledge that we've got and anticipate people playing and not playing. We can't control that."

The Steelers expect Miles Sanders to line up as a receiver to fill the void. They see Zach Ertz playing a big role in the middle. But ultimately, this Eagles team will show their hand for the first time once they're at Heinz Field.

Not Overlooking an Easy Team

This should be understood, but the Steelers have a history of losing games they shouldn't.

On paper, the Eagles are a banged up, tied the Cincinnati Bengals ball club. On the field, they're coming off a big win over the San Francisco 49ers, looking to keep that momentum going, with somewhat of an understanding that they need to find an edge on the Steelers in order to win.

"You have to respect everybody who lines up across from you. Everybody here, they signed a contract, they get paid money too," Fitzpatrick said. "They're in the NFL for a reason. Whoever it is that lines up in front of you, you've got to treat them as a threat and handle them as such."

It's not about mentally not overlooking them, but physically as well. Pittsburgh will need to play the Eagles as if they're in the same boat the Steelers are.

If not, this could be a slow start that leads to overcoming a second-half battle. It doesn't need to be that way, depending on the Steelers' start to this game.

