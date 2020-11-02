Predicting Steelers Linebacker Roles Following Trade

PITTSBURGH -- It's Monday morning, and somehow, a 10-point comeback over the Baltimore Ravens to remain undefeated is not the top storyline in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers moved to 7-0 for the second time in franchise history and ended their day by boosting their roster. Sunday night, hours after beating Baltimore 28-24, they finalized a trade with the New York Jets to send a fifth-round pick in exchange for inside linebacker Avery Williamson.

It was, well, surprising. The Steelers seemed quiet as the Tuesday trade deadline approached. On top of that, Robert Spillane finished his second NFL start with a pick-six, 10 tackles and what will likely be a stat correction for a fumble recovery.

But the move was made, and Williamson went from 0-8 to 7-0 in a blink of an eye.

So now, the question turns to the depth chart. Spillane has won the hearts of Steelers Nation, players and coaches included. He's stepped up against Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry and come out on top both times.

He carries the heart of an undrafted player who barely made his way onto an NFL team. In hindsight, he matches everything the Steelers have represented since the beginning of time - effort beats name.

Williamson is in Pittsburgh for a reason, though. It could be to fill a role Ulysees Gilbert has struggled to earn or step in as a replacement for Devin Bush.

The 28-year-old does come with promising traits. His resume includes three 100-tackle seasons, the last coming in 2018 with the New York Jets. He's much more of a coverage linebacker than Spillane or Vince Williams, which is likely the primary reason he found himself in Pittsburgh.

Spillane's pick-six was notable. He shocked the Ravens to start the game and put the Steelers on top to start what would be a hard-fought AFC North battle.

He also finished with two pass deflections.

If we had to predict the rotation today, Williamson likely doesn't start in Week 9. Spillane and Williams continue to lead the way, but the newly required linebacker does see a healthy dose of snaps in his first week as a Steeler.

From there, it'll be a Mark Barron, Devin Bush, Williams type situation. Williams will be the head honcho. He'll continue to play most of the team's defensive snaps and be the vocal leader on the defensive front.

Williamson and Spillane will then split reps at the other linebacker role, depending on what situation the defense is in.

A team that will be pass-heavy throughout the game will be a team the Steelers want to utilize Williamson against. If they're a hard-nosed, run up the gut-style offense, Spillane is the man for the job.

It leaves in question what the team does with the green dot. Spillane has called the defensive plays for the last two and a half weeks in Bush's absence. Head coach Mike Tomlin made it very clear that whoever is calling the plays isn't set in stone.

Williamson has experience calling plays with the Jets. Since he arrived in New York, he's held some level of responsibility in play-calling for the defense, which should allow him to work as a signal-caller for the Steelers once he's adjusted.

Linebacker Depth Chart Come Week 10:

RILB: Vince Williams, Marcus Allen, Ulysees Gilbert

LILB: Avery Williamson, Robert Spillane

Williamson gets the nod once he's comfortable. Spillane plays a hefty amount of backup snaps behind him, slightly more than the 37% Williams played in 2019 behind Barron.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.