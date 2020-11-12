Mason Rudolph Remains Best Option for Steelers if Roethlisberger is Unavailable

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has certainly had an interesting start to his week.

After avoiding a major knee injury that saw his premature removal before halftime of Pittsburgh's 24-19 victory in Dallas, Roethlisberger, and three other Steelers players, were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as "high risk" contacts with tight end Vance McDonald, who tested positive on Monday.

Under current protocol, Roethlisberger (as well as Vince Williams, Jaylen Samuels and Jerald Hawkins) must test negative throughout the week prior to potentially joining the team on Saturday. Roethlisberger initially tested negative per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Now, the Steelers must navigate a practice week without their future Hall of Fame quarterback, an unfortunate routine the team knows all too well from their 2019 campaign.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed third-year quarterback Mason Rudolph would receive a majority of looks in practice ahead of Sunday.

"We are going to work both young quarterbacks this week," said Tomlin to media on Wednesday. "Mason [Rudolph] is going to get the bulk of the work. That is the position that he is in, but we will play it by ear as we proceed through the week. I'm not opposed to playing anybody that increases our chances of winning based on what we are looking at."

That "anybody" Tomlin referenced would be quarterback Josh Dobbs, who was brought in following his release in Jacksonville. Although Dobbs primarily offers an ability to extend plays with his legs, it appears if Roethlisberger is not ready to go, Rudolph will get his ninth career start under center for Pittsburgh. Yet is Rudolph the right call?

Many (and I mean, many) weren't impressed with Rudolph's cameo last Sunday, going a mere 2/3 for 3 yards right before the half. Roethlisberger returned in the second half and proceeded to move the Steelers to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history, yet Rudolph's brief appearance was a talking point for fans following the game.

To rewind the clock a bit, I wrote a piece in late April on Rudolph and why the Steelers were still confident in his abilities heading into 2020. Prior to a concussion suffered versus Baltimore, Rudolph managed a 66.45% completion percentage, along with a 7-2 touchdown to interception ratio and 99.65 passer rating in the four-game stretch he played following taking over the reigns for Roethlisberger in the Seattle game.

Following Rudolph's return from a concussion, he aided in Pittsburgh stringing three consecutive wins prior to a Thursday night in Cleveland that we'll likely remember for a long time. While Rudolph didn't have a Pro Bowl-caliber season, it's clear the Steelers were willing to look past the multitude of working factors against him last season.

That also may be why the Steelers may not be harping on Rudolph's three attempted passes last Sunday, cold-dropped into a game he had very little preparation for. With essentially a full week of practice as the QB1, Rudolph should look more prepared and ready against a Bengals defense allowing nearly 27 points per game.

That's the reality for any quarterback suiting up this week: Simply don't lose the game by keeping Cincinnati in it via turnovers. Whether it be Rudolph, Dobbs, or even cult hero Hodges under center, their job should be to work as efficiently as a game manager as possible.

Is Rudolph the long-term answer? Full honesty, probably not. The organization can spew confidence in Rudolph until they're blue in the face, however, it's quite easy to have confidence in a quarterback when your chips in the middle of the table aren't riding on him when it counts.

No quarterback performed great last season, and this article shouldn't come across as me rolling a red carpet out for Rudolph personally.

However, should Rudolph be the guy for Pittsburgh if Roethlisberger isn't able to go? Absolutely. Dobbs hasn't thrown a meaningful pass in over 23 months, while Hodges remains inferior to Rudolph (see: Hodges on the practice squad) on the field and on the stat sheet.

There's potential (a good chance, based on his early negative tests) that Roethlisberger suits up on Sunday, so this may all be a moot point come time for kickoff. However, should Pittsburgh need a quarterback to step up at any given time, I'll take my chances with Rudolph.

