Steelers Mid-Season Awards: Big Ben’s the Glue, Not the Award Winner

PITTSBURGH -- We're halfway through the 2020 NFL season, and it's hard to tell whether it's flying by or moving at a snail's pace.

Either way, it's time to talk about what's happened through the first eight weeks, and the Pittsburgh Steelers having the largest impact throughout their first seven games.

The Steelers' Mid-Season Awards touch on offense, defense, special teams and new guys, handing out hardware to the top performers on all three sides of the football.

We'll start with the five players making life easy for the offense.

Offensive MVP: Offensive Line

Stat line: 10 sacks, 826 rushing yards, 24 total TDs

It's very hard to find one player on the Steelers offense that stands out above the rest. You can say Ben Roethlisberger, you can say James Conner, and you might even be able to put JuJu Smith-Schuster in there for his reliability.

But above anyone on the Steelers offense, the five big men up front have controlled defenses like no other.

Al Villanueva, Matt Feiler, Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro (along with Kevin Dotson) and Chuks Okorafor have created what could very likely be the best offensive line in the NFL. They've kept Roethlisberger upright most of each of the seven games, opened up holes for multiple running backs, and have dominated against some serious names in the pass-rushing game.

When you win battles against Myles Garrett, Jadaveon Clowney, Calais Campbell and J.J. Watt, you need to receive some credit.

Without this front five, the Steelers aren't having the success they've found this season.

Honorable Mention: Ben Roethlisberger

Defensive MVP: Vince Williams

Stat line: 37 tackles, 3 sacks, 12.5 TFL, 1 FR

Vince Williams has stayed under-the-radar compared to T.J. Watt, Bud Dupree and Stephon Tuitt, but he's been a monster on the field in each of the Steelers' eight weeks.

Williams trails just Watt in tackles for loss (13), but much of that is due to his adjustments in assignments after losing Devin Bush.

The inside linebacker room is relying heavily on Williams not to let the absence of Bush leave the middle of the field as a weak spot. Robert Spillane has filled in well, but he will credit Williams as a mentor as he moves into a starting role.

He's not the flashiest player on the team, but he's one keeping this group together as they overcome obstacles. Plus, he's forcing a lot of quarterbacks to play uncomfortable.

Williams is the unsung hero of the Steelers defense through eight weeks.

Honorable Mention: Stephon Tuitt

Special Teams MVP: Chris Boswell

Stat line: 9/9 FG, 24/24 PATs, 51 points

Ray-Ray McCloud received an honorable mention for this award because he's the flashiest special teamer, but it's impossible not to give it to Boswell. Through seven games, he's perfect on field goals and PATs and has been as reliable as they come.

Kickers have one job, but if they don't do it well enough, everyone notices. Boswell has been in that hot seat before but has bounced back stronger than maybe anyone before him.

Now, he's perfect in 2020 and showing no signs of slowing down. Gotta give the kicker some love.

Honorable Mention: Ray-Ray McCloud

Rookie of the Year: Chase Claypool

Stat line: 23 receptions, 375 yards, 5 TDs, 2 rushing TDs

This one was easy. Right now, Chase Claypool is stealing the hearts of Steelers fans, shutting down all the doubters who second-guessed the draft pick, and making a strong case for Rookie of the Year.

He currently leads the team in receiving yards and touchdowns and has moved comfortably into the third receiver role behind JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson.

People are excited about this rookie's future, but they're also thrilled about what he's doing now. For a guy who was drafted after 10 other wide receivers, it's tough to look back and explain how he found himself in the second round.

A clear-cut choice for Rookie of the Year.

Honorable Mention: Kevin Dotson

Comeback Player of the Year: Stephon Tuitt

Stat line: 25 tackles, 6 sacks, 8 TFL, 1 FF

Stephon Tuitt is making as strong of a case as any for Defensive MVP, but since we're handing him Comeback Player of the Year, we'll give Williams some hardware as well.

Tuitt has been the best, or very close to the best, defensive player on Pittsburgh's roster for each of the first seven games. He has six sacks and eight tackles for loss and has been seen throwing offensive linemen around like they're mannequins.

Ben Roethlisberger is up there, and when the NFL awards players at the end of the season, he'll likely be higher on the list than Tuitt. But if you're sitting down watching these games, Tuitt's impact is as strong as anyone's.

He's the mid-season Comeback Player of the Year.

Honorable Mention: Ben Roethlisberger

New Guy Award: Eric Ebron

Stat line: 26 receptions, 263 yards, 2 TDs

We've got to toss a New Guy Award in here, right? The Steelers don't have many free agent signings to talk about this season, but they certainly have guys making an impact in the first half of the season.

Eric Ebron started slow but has warmed up to be the reliable target the Steelers needed him to be. He and Vance McDonald are a duo working as in-sync as they come, with Ebron become the team's primary tight end receiver.

On the field, he's never not smiling. Off the field, he brings more energy to this locker room than anyone else in Pittsburgh. And he's doing it all while playing a vital role in the Steelers gameplan.

Many believed Ebron was a test subject when he arrived in Pittsburgh. Work him out for a year and see if he fits in the offense. Through eight weeks, everyone should be hoping he's here to stay for a while.

Honorable Mention: Ray-Ray McCloud

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.