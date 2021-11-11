Steelers Midseason Rookie Grades

It was pretty clear that the Pittsburgh Steelers had a few positions that they had to address prior to the 2021 season. They're not a team that spends an absurd amount of money in free agency, so the draft is typically where they find those players.

Adverse to their current 2022 draft capital, Kevin Colbert and Co. had plenty of picks to use over the course of the 2021 draft, nine to be exact.

After not having a first-round selection in 2020 following the acquisition of Minkah Fitzpatrick, it was exciting to be back on the board late in the first round, but there were a few needs above all else: running back and offensive line.

Two things that go hand-in-hand, the Steelers were linked exclusively to those two positions in most experts' mock drafts. The occasional one had the Steelers taking a quarterback, but that was almost never an option. Ben Roethlisberger was coming back and the Steelers wanted to recommit to the running game.

The rest is history.

However, the Steelers made eight other picks besides Najee Harris in the 2021 NFL Draft. Now that we are a little over halfway through the season, it's time to grade and assess those choices to this point.

First Round: Najee Harris, RB - Alabama

Grade: A-

The Steelers have found a superstar. I don't think there's much debate about that. Harris won Offensive Rookie of the Month for October after a resurgence in the Steelers' run game. It was the first semblance of a solid run game since 2018 with a healthy James Conner.

It took Harris until the fourth game of the season to score his first career rushing touchdown. It was that loss against Green Bay that sparked the beginning of Harris' wonderful October. He averaged 4.0 yards per carry and scored four total touchdowns while also showing off his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield and lined up out wide on occasions.

The Steelers will certainly benefit from having an elite-level running back in the backfield for at least the next three and a half years.

Second Round: Pat Freiermuth, TE - Penn State

Grade: A+

Little did everyone know that Pat Freiermuth would be the Steelers' most important draft selection in 2021.

Having Harris to re-establish the run game is huge. However, Ben Roethlisberger has seemingly been at his best over his career when he has a tight end of the caliber that Freiermuth has shown to be so far.

Since Heath Miller's departure, Roethlisberger hasn't had that elite-level tight end that wasn't afraid to go over the middle and take a hit or be a top red zone target.

Freiermuth posted a two-touchdown game against Chicago on Monday after meeting Miller for the first time. Coincidence? I think not.

Freiermuth has taken over the number one tight end position and rendered Eric Ebron useless. Between Freiermuth and Zach Gentry, the Steelers have two tight ends that they very much seem willing to take the reins going forward.

Third Round: Kendrick Green, C - Illinois

Grade: C-

I must say I kind of like Green's attitude. He's a feisty lineman. I don't know if he'll stick at center his entire career, but it's certainly worth a try.

Green stepped right in from the opening game and played the position. He hasn't done an awful job but he seems to get overpowered just a bit too often. He surely tries to push the opponent back, though. At 6'4", Green is a bit shorter than the average NFL center, but that hasn't stopped him from at least beginning to show signs of developing at the position.

Whether Green sticks around long at the position remains to be seen, but he has shown signs of being, at the very least, a capable NFL lineman..

Fourth Round (128): Dan Moore Jr., OT - Texas A&M

Grade: D+

Moore ended up being the preseason darling. He played very well in that environment. However, he was not always playing against the opponent's first-teamers.

In his short time at the left tackle position, Moore has been kind of a disaster. Now, of course, Moore was a fourth-round pick who was thrown into arguably the second most important position in the NFL: left tackle. It's unreasonable to expect him to be a star out of the gate.

Having a left tackle that can protect a quarterback's blind side is huge. If the quarterback doesn't have to worry about getting blasted from behind without his knowledge, that makes life a lot easier.

Moore has been getting turnstiled a bit over the course of the season. He had a really tough time against Myles Garrett in the week eight matchup against Cleveland.

He can certainly continue to develop over the rest of the season and beyond. Zach Banner's return does loom, however, so some shifting - and benching - could be coming. Moore's name could be part of that conversation, even if for a brief time.

Fourth Round (140): Buddy Johnson, LB - Texas A&M

Grade: Incomplete

Outside of 13 special teams snaps in the opener, Johnson hasn't seen the field. He has been a healthy scratch for each contest since. The acquisition of Joe Schobert certainly hurt Johnson's case for much playing time.

Injuries could eventually get Johnson a helmet on game day, but it's evident he is more of a long-term project.

Johnson showed some solid athleticism in the preseason, which at least saved his spot on the roster. You never want to cut a fourth-round pick straight out of the draft. Beyond this season, the Steelers should have some spots open up at the position. Johnson could potentially be a contributor on defense in 2022.

Fifth Round: Isaiahh Loudermilk, EDGE - Wisconsin

Grade: B+

It isn't like Loudermilk has played a ton of snaps this year, which is why the grade is this high.

Tyson Alualu went down very early in the season, which punctured the depth on the defensive line that the Steelers had. Stephon Tuitt has already missed every game this year. Carlos Davis has been injured as well. This opened the door for Loudermilk.

Averaging just 13 snaps a game, Loudermilk has filled up the stat sheet for his short time as a Steeler. With five tackles and a sack so far, Loudermilk is doing a solid job. He actually had a sack in the Seattle game that was negated because of a penalty.

Loudermilk is a mass of humanity at 6'7" and has shown the ability to be an NFL player. A potential diamond in the rough could be a key piece of the Steelers' defensive line for the foreseeable future.

Sixth Round: Quincy Roche, EDGE - Miami

Roche was the only Steelers draft pick not to make the team. He was cut and then claimed by the New York Giants where he has played six games and recorded 11 tackles, one forced fumble and a sack.

Seventh Round (245): Tre Norwood, CB - Oklahoma

Grade: B-

Another surprising development has been the success Norwood has seen to this point in the NFL.

Playing on an elite defense at Oklahoma, Norwood saw a lot of the NCAA's best offenses during his time there. All of that resulted in him falling to the sixth round but he has shown why he could've been a higher selection. Pittsburgh was lucky to nab him when they did.

Norwood was really strong in the Buffalo opener and has sparked some optimism in other moments over the season.

He's had 17 total tackles and one pass defense in eight games so far.

With Mike Hilton gone, it's been a team effort to try and replace that important role Hilton played. The sixth-rounder has been a big part of that and showed that he's more than your typical special teams late-round draft selection.

Seventh Round (254): Pressley Harvin, P - Georgia Tech

Grade: C+

For years, the Steelers had been looking for a Jordan Berry replacement. That has been obvious as they've been bringing in competition every year. This time around, they picked a punter out of the draft. Typically, you're not going to draft a punter, even with a late-round pick, if you aren't pretty sure they're going to win the job.

Harvin won the job, and Jordan Berry was subsequently cut and signed with the Minnesota Vikings, where he has actually been fairly solid.

Harvin has been a mixed bag for the Steelers in his rookie year.

His average punt distance is 43.9 yards per punt, a metric he's towards the bottom of the league in. However, he's in the top-10 in punts inside the 20 with 14.

He's done a very clean job of holding on field goals for Chris Boswell. Boswell has only missed one extra point and one field goal to this point, meaning that Harvin has done a very good job of getting the ball down and spun in time for Boswell to kick it.

