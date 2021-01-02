Steelers Offseason Decisions Come, or Go, With Mason Rudolph Start

Week 17 provides the Pittsburgh Steelers with their first real look at the future.

PITTSBURGH -- Headlines surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns game will read 'Mason Rudolph and Myles Garrett.' But above anything, Week 17 gives insight into what can happen in the course of a year.

When Rudolph takes the field as the Steelers' starting quarterback in Week 17, head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert will have their only chance of the season to see what the future holds at the quarterback position.

The Steelers are heading into a crucial offseason in 2021. For the first time, maybe ever, there's a real concern to have a starting quarterback ready for when Ben Roethlisberger leaves. They'll also be looking to replace James Conner, members of the offensive line, and possibly a defender or two.

They've seen what Benny Snell Jr. can do as a starter, what their young offensive linemen are capable of, and how Alex Highsmith replaces Bud Dupree. But the biggest, and most important question, is yet to be answered.

Can Rudolph replace Roethlisberger?

"I do believe I see a confidence. I don't hear a confidence. And I don't know how to explain it," offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner said about Rudolph's development. "He doesn't have to tell me that he's confident, you can just feel it. He understands the concepts that you talk about. He shakes his head yes, I feel it, I'm good. He goes out and represents it on the field."

Rudolph has taken strides, like any developing player. In the NFL, it might actually be a good thing to have a season as he had in 2019, where nothing could go right and you end up back on the bench. He didn't get much of an opportunity to resurface and show his growth, but he does now.

"He has gotten better every year in terms of understanding and knowing the offense, reads, throws," Roethlisberger said on Rudolph. "He's physically gifted, we know that. He's smart. We know he can make all the throws and do things."

The Steelers are banking on this Week 17 game. It doesn't matter if they beat the Browns or not. All they're concerned about, or should be, is watching Rudolph show whether or not he's ready to be a starting NFL quarterback.

"I see myself as (a future starter), and I think there are plenty of quarterbacks who have sat behind Hall of Fame quarterbacks and it has benefited them down the road," Rudolph said. "And I think what a positive to sit and watch a guy work like Ben that has so many banked years of reps and so much knowledge of the game and he's willing to pass that down."

That future will become a reality sooner rather than later. Roethlisberger is 38-years-old and riding an up-and-down season. At times, his arm strength looks depleted, and with a $41 million cap hit next year, there's going to be discussions of his future once the season ends.

This isn't last year's test, either. This is the first time Rudolph will get a healthy offense, with more weapons than he can count around him. JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson have taken strides as stars in this league, with Chase Claypool and James Washington following suit behind.

Maybe the running game is just as bad as it was a year ago, but the defense is just as good, which will give Rudolph plenty of drives to showcase himself.

"It's just fun being out there," Rudolph said. "It's a totally different feel. It's fun. It will be the real deal on Sunday."

Some have labeled college quarterbacks like Florida's Kyle Trask as potential first-round picks for the Steelers. But none of that matters until after Week 17.

"I really could care less who the opponent is," Rudolph said. "It's big for me, regardless, because it's an opportunity for myself (and) for a lot of other guys to showcase (and) prove ourselves to our teammates and our coaches. That's what's motivating me."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.