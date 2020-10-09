SI.com
Steelers vs. Eagles Outlook: Who Has the Advantage on Each Side of the Ball?

Noah Strackbein

The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday for Heinz Field's first fan-filled game of the 2020 season. 

The unbeaten Steelers are coming off an impromptu Bye Week following the COVID-19 outbreak in Tennessee. The Eagles found their first win of the season in Week 4, moving them to 1-2-1 on the year. 

From offense to defense, and every injury, mismatch and oversight in between, AllSteelers dives deep into this Week 5 matchup. Watch Noah Strackbein and Donnie Druin break down everything you'll be looking for on Sunday. 

