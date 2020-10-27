Tomlin Takeaways: Four Notes From the 'Ravens Week' Presser

PITTSBURGH -- Welcome to Week 8's Tomlin Tuesday. Quickly moving on from the win over the Tennessee Titans and what almost wasn't, the Pittsburgh Steelers move on to the Baltimore Ravens.

Week 7 wasn't perfect. In fact, it wasn't even pretty for the last 30 minutes. But the Steelers pulled out their sixth win of the season, leaving them the last remaining unbeaten team in the NFL.

Now, they look ahead to the Ravens and their first matchup with the team many still believe to be the favorite in the AFC North.

Head coach Mike Tomlin took to Zoom to address the media on the Steelers' outlook for Week 8. Pittsburgh hasn't beaten their AFC North rival since 2018 but didn't have Ben Roethlisberger either time they faced in 2019.

Which is where we'll start.

Ben Roethlisberger's 3 Interceptions

Tomlin: "Nothing to be concerned about to be quite honest with you. One was at the end of the half, and we were trying to make a play. The other was a tipped pass. Sometimes that misfortune happens, and the other way trying to make an aggressive play at the end of a game to a guy who he had built a great rapport with over the course of the game and who had made several top-notch combat catches. We live and we learn, but we don't cry over spilled milk. We move over to this week's challenges understanding that preservation of the ball is important in this matchup."

Roethlisberger went into Tennessee with one interception on the season. By the end of the day, he added three more to his total, but he and the team didn't seem stressed about it.

The Steelers threw a hail mary into the endzone as the half expired. It was picked off, but really, the outcome was either a touchdown or an interception.

In the second half, Roethlisberger's most concerning turnover was the fourth quarter interception that was intended for JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The ball bounced off Smith-Schuster's hands, ended up tipped by a defender and landed in the hands of a Titans defender. It wasn't the prettiest of plays, but Smith-Schuster was covered by a linebacker. So, taking a chance at a score wasn't the worst decision.

Wide Receiver Production

Tomlin: "You know, it reveals itself leading up to the game, in the personality, in their style of play, schematics but also people. We have to forecast a little bit, but no question, we go into the game with an understanding of who may have an opportunity to have a big day from a matchup or schematic standpoint."

Tomlin was asked if the hot hand in the receiving game could be revealed prior to the game. The answer was yes, which changes all of our perspective on who's catching passes for the Steelers.

On a week-to-week basis, the Steelers are finding a new target to make splash plays and find the endzone. Literally, every week is a new name, with Diontae Johnson and Smith-Schuster being on the receiving end in Week 7.

Tomlin highlighted Marlon Humphry as the Ravens' biggest threat on defense.

"Humphry, I just really love and respect as a player," Tomlin said. "He's evolved into a real top-notch defender, and I say defender because he's not just the cover guy. He plays inside and the nickel. He's a quality blitzer. His ball awareness is on the ceiling. He might be the very best defender in football in terms of getting the ball and dislodging it, disrupting it."

Last season, he lined up across from Smith-Schuster most of the time. Smith-Schuster is playing more slot this season than outside, which could change who the cornerback covers in Week 8.

Expect Johnson and Smith-Schuster to get the bulk of Humphries, leaving Chase Claypool and James Washington as two prime targets in Baltimore. But also expect the Ravens to adjust as the game progresses.

Lamar Jackson

Tomlin: "We are just going to work to win this game and look at what [Lamar Jackson] is doing right now and how he's utilizing his skills and talents and the people at his disposal in an effort to win. Each week is different. It may be the same guy. We might have different challenges the next time we play him. That's just how these things evolve and go over the course of the season. Sure, there's some lessons to be learned. There's some things to look back at, but we better be prepared for what he is doing and doing in the present."

The Steelers sacked Jackson five times in 2019 but ultimately ended up 0-2 against the Ravens. That being said, their defense was the only remaining strong point after the loss of Roethlisberger, which is different in 2020.

Right now, the Steelers offense can compete with most high-scoring teams in the NFL, including the Ravens. That still isn't possible if their defense doesn't contain who might be the most talented player in the league.

"I wish I had the answer to that. I wish the National Football League had the answer to that," Tomlin said on keeping Jackson in check. "In check is a strong term, one that I choose not to use. We're just going to play to the best of our abilities, we are going to play within our personality, and we need to be on the details. We need to play fast and play collectively together and hopefully that is enough."

Tomlin said the Steelers' emphasis is still to stop the run and make the Ravens one-dimensional. But that could just as likely mean stopping Jackson from escaping the pocket as it does slowing Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins.

Just know, there's no answer for Jackson. The Steelers don't have one. Really, the whole NFL doesn't have one. So, they're just going to focus on playing their game and trying to force the Ravens' quarterback to have to win the game.

Mark Andrews

Tomlin: "I can't say enough about the commitment and the relationship that Baltimore has between their quarterback and Andrews and what they are able to do with him. I think he has five touchdowns on the year, ridiculous red zone target, but all situations, red zone, third down, two-minute. They are a formidable tandem, one that we respect, and one we better be prepared to work to minimize."

If you're one of the people who found Mark Andrews early enough in your fantasy draft, you're reeping the benefits. The connection between Jackson and Andrews is on a new level, one you might only be able to say about George Kittle and Travis Kelce.

Tomlin was right about Andrews' five touchdown receptions this season. Out of 20 catches, he's found the endzone a fourth of the time and has become the clear-cut favorite for the Ravens once in the redzone.

The Steelers have played and contained plenty of big-name tight ends this season. Each one seems to be better than the last, with Andrews taking a significant lead as the most impactful.

Stopping him without Devin Bush is going to rely a lot on Terrell Edmunds and either Mike Hilton or Cam Sutton. A group effort is needed to defend this tight end inside the 20-yard line.

He can be a game-changer or a lost weapon for Jackson. The Steelers will prepare like he's their most controllable receiving threat.

