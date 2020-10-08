It'll Be a Sack Party for the Steelers in Week 5, and Here's Why

PITTSBURGH -- Through four games, Carson Wentz has been sacked 14 times. Through three games, the Pittsburgh Steelers have sacked an opposing quarterback 15 times.

It's no secret the Steelers front seven (eight if you include Mike Hilton) are an NFL quarterback's living nightmare. A group compiled of T.J. Watt, Bud Dupree, Cam Heyward, Stephon Tuitt, Tyson Alualu, and Vince Williams, blitzing from the middle. This week, they face what could be the easiest challenge of their season.

"This is a really good veteran defensive front. To me, probably the best one we've seen to date, and it's going to be a really good challenge for our guys," Philadelphia Eagles coach Dough Pederson said about the Steelers defensive front. "It just comes down to understanding and studying the tape and knowing our gameplan. Preparing each day for this week. And getting themselves mentally and physically ready for this ball game."

Any coach will talk up his players. Even a group of starting offensive linemen who bring a left tackle with one career start, two guards with combined eight career starts, and a fourth-round rookie at right tackle.

"We actually bring [Jordan Mailata] in for a visit here awhile ago. To think that now he's starting his second game should be fun," Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward said on Wednesday. "They've had to shuffle their line and make proper adjustments. That's the name of the game. When you have to replace somebody, there's blood in the water. We try to feast on that."

The Steelers will certainly feast. This defensive front has a Defensive Player of the Year finalist, four first-round picks, two First-Team All-Pros, and an emerging yet underrated star in Bud Dupree.

And they're only getting started.

When asked if a defense can get better as the season progresses, Heyward said certainly. "Whether it's technique from each position. Communication can always improve. But I think, as the timing of the offense improves, you can improve the timing of a defense. Whether it's the way that you blitz, the way you can show, the overall feel for it. You start to get into a rhythm after three or four games under your belt. Guys start to show off their conditioning in that approach."

The Steelers have gone from three to seven and five in sack totals for their first three games. They've faced a New York Giants team they clearly dedicated to stopping Saquon Barkley. A Denver Broncos team that found themselves with a backup quarterback by halftime and finished it off with five sacks against possibly the second-best escape artist at the quarterback position, Deshaun Watson.

To believe the Eagles, a beat-up offensive line and Carson Wentz searching for anyone healthy in his receiving core is going to control the trenches is trying to make something of nothing. I get it. If you're an Eagles fan, you want to have faith.

That faith is misleading.

"They're going to play accordingly. They're going to get the ball out quick. They're going to run the ball. They're going to throw screens," Heyward said on the Eagles offense. "But when we get our chances, we need to hit home and that's the only way we're going to have success."

There are a lot of matchups that will bring excitement to Sunday's game at Heinz Field. Philadelphia is coming off an important win against the San Francisco 49ers, proving they aren't dead, just hurt.

We'll highlight those matchups later in the week. But here's a hint - they do not include the Steelers pass rush against the Eagles offensive line.

"It's not really a competition of who has the most pressures or who has the most hits. We always want to get a piece of the pie," Heyward said. "We feel like we have a shot to affect this play, and I hope everybody on our defense thinks that way. We're a hungry bunch."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.