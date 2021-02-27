Steelers Are Sold On Big Ben, And Despite Popular Opinion, So Should We

The Pittsburgh Steelers have their quarterback, who's their best chance at winning in 2021.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers went from iffy to 100% in on their 38-year-old quarterback, and under good measure.

A week ago, it felt like the Steelers didn't know if they wanted Ben Roethlisberger to return for an 18th season. After going 11-4 and losing five or their last six games, including a playoff loss to the Cleveland Browns, it almost felt like Big Ben's time was up.

Now, it doesn't feel that way. Steelers president Art Rooney II said he'd "like to have him back to win a championship," and that Roethlisberger is committed to the team in 2021.

Then, Rooney answered questions with Steelers.com and put even more investment into his future Hall of Fame quarterback.

"We think Ben played at a high level last year," Rooney said. "…Ben wants to come back and leave on a high note. We're still confident he has the ability to do that. His arm, I would say, is as strong or almost as strong as ever, so I think he's certainly capable of getting the job done."

Roethlisberger's 2020 season wasn't disastrous, but it certainly wasn't great. He finished with 10 interceptions over his last seven games, had the fewest completed air yards (4.6) and the quickest average time of throw (2.3 seconds).

2021 brings change, which brings optimism in Roethlisberger's improvement.

The Steelers already have a defense worthy of making a playoff run. Moving from 8-8 to 11-4 by having a confident quarterback shows this team is built to win if it has an offense that can finish out games.

Randy Fichtner is gone, and with him, hopefully, is the run-pass option the Steelers made so famous in recent years.

Matt Canada, the Steelers' new offensive coordinator, shouldn't make a ton of change with Roethlisberger still behind center, but will make adjustments.

"Can we adjust to that as we go on? Yes. Will we adjust immediately? No. I know Coach Tomlin will do what our players can do the best under Coach Canada's offense and the schematics that he puts together. And over time I think we can adjust. But right out the gate, I think it is hard to make those types of adjustments."

Which is fine. Canada doesn't need to step into the OC role and change everything. This offense needs to open up and add some modernization, yes, but when Roethlisberger was "drawing plays in the dirt" last season, this offense saw those things.

Building an offensive line and finding a solution at running back have been high priority for the Steelers all offseason. The team doesn't plan to bring back James Conner and Colbert has already highlighted tackle and center as positions of interest in the draft.

Now, it's understandable why Big Ben coming back worries people. He's going to take up roughly a $27 million cap hit, and then the Steelers will need to pay him for next season and maybe future seasons after that. It also delays bringing in the next player to audition for the franchise quarterback. And it's very apparent few people are on the Mason Rudolph train.

In the grand scheme of things, it's a tough call to make but one the Steelers knew they ultimately had to all around. Until Roethlisberger is gone, he's the team's best option to win now. And despite what some may say, this team is built to win now.

