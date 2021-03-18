Predicting Steelers Starting Defense After Major Losses in Free Agency

The Pittsburgh Steelers will need to replace four defensive starters, and here's how they likely do so.

PITTSBURGH -- Free agency has not been a friend to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who, after losing four names to other teams, released inside linebacker Vince Williams to create salary cap space.

Between Bud Dupree, Mike Hilton, Tyson Alualu and Williams, the Steelers are losing 2,190 snaps from the 2020 season. They'll now turn to players like Cameron Sutton and Alex Highsmith as they try to regroup their defensive unit and keep the same consistency they've seen in the last two years.

So, what does the starting lineup look like? Before the NFL Draft, and after losing some proven veterans, Pittsburgh's 11-man defense should look like this come Week 1.

Defensive Line:

(DT) Cameron Heyward

(NT) Free Agent

(DE) Stephon Tuitt

Replacing Alualu is no easy task. The Steelers can't turn to Isaiah Buggs or Carlos Davis and be as effective as they were in 2020. Drafting a rookie is an option, but with their list of needs be decently long, it's hard to imagine they draft one early enough to be an immediate starter.

So, a free agent later in the signing period sounds like a better move. The Steelers can still create cap space with contracts like Steven Nelson's, and once they do, a veteran nose tackle will be high on their list.

Linebackers:

(ROLB) Alex Highsmith

(ILB) Devin Bush

(ILB) Robert Spillane

(LOLB) T.J. Watt

It's Mick time. Spillane will step in for Williams as he did for Bush in 2020. If you have the confidence to run full speed into Derrick Henry at the goal line, you have the confidence to start Week 1 for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This doesn't mean they don't use an earlier draft pick on an inside linebacker, but for right now, it's Spillane's job to lose.

Cornerbacks

(RCB) Steven Nelson

(Slot) Cameron Sutton

(LCB) Joe Haden

Yeah, losing Mike Hilton to the Bengals is rough. Sutton is as good of a chess piece as they come, but Hilton is the best slot cornerback in the NFL, which means Sutton has pretty big shoes to fill.

It's probably the best replacement job the Steelers will do all season. Sutton is a starter in this league and will prove whether or not Pittsburgh made the right decision as the season starts. Don't be too bummed he's the starting slot corner, though.

Safeties

(FS) Minkah Fitzpatrick

(SS) Terrell Edmunds

As of now, nothing changes. If something does, it'll be a pretty big problem for the Steelers' secondary to fix.

