Two Goods and a Bad: Can the Steelers Simply Stop Running the Ball?

PITTSBURGH -- Welp, it was bound to happen eventually. The Pittsburgh Steelers have lost their first game of the 2020 season, falling to the Washington Football Team 23-17.

It had to happen at some point, and honestly, Washington seemed like the team to do it. The Steelers came in with injuries, missing two more defensive starters and lost two more throughout the game. Add that to a short and mentally draining week and it leads to Pittsburgh's first lose of the season.

Still, there's positives to find - and negatives. 'Two Goods and a Bad' continues into Week 13, where there's a glooming concern on the offensive end and an easy winner for Player of the Year on defense.

The Steelers walked away imperfect for the first time in 2020, but they left plenty to look back on, both good and bad.

Good - T.J. Watt: Defensive Player of the Year

Every week, people argue for T.J. Watt winning Defensive Player of the Year, and every week those people are correct.

Watt lost his running mate Bud Dupree and continued to be the unstoppable force he was beforehand. This week, he added X sacks to his NFL-leading total, and made Alex Smith's life a nightmare with X quarterback hits.

Watt isn't making a case for Defensive Player of the Year, he's basically won it. For those who believe he was snubbed in 2019, you're probably right. But bygones be bygones, the past is was it is.

The Steelers' outside linebacker didn't miss a beat without Dupree in the lineup and pushed Smith so far that he actually exchanged words with Mike Tomlin on the sideline after a Watt hit.

Try and make an argument for anyone else and you can bet they won't compare to Watt. He's the hands-down DPOY as of now.

Good - James Washington

Ben Roethlisberger made a case for James Washington to see the field more twice before the Steelers took the field with Washington. It happened early and paid off by halftime.

Washington finished the game with X targets, X receptions, X yards and a touchdown. Roethlisberger opened up the game with a deep ball to No. 13 - granted it was thrown out of bounds - and continued to look his way all night.

Washington wasn't the top target of the evening. In fact, he was probably the third-most looked to weapon outside of Diontae Johnson and Eric Ebron. That seemed to be the sweet spot, though.

When you have this many options, finding a mix for everyone is difficult. In Pittsburgh, that's less of a challenge because no one really cares about how many touches they get. And Washington can probably care less than any of them.

He's a quiet receiver who makes plays when given the chance. Defenses forget about him. The Steelers getting him more involved is going to open up the door for others or continue to open up the door Washington.

Either way, it's a win for Pittsburgh's offense.

Bad - The Steelers Should Just Stop Running the Football

It doesn't matter if it's the offensive line, the running backs or the play calling, the Steelers need to highly consider just nixing the run game.

At halftime, Pittsburgh's backfield ran the ball 10 times for a total of 13 yards. At the same point, Roethlisberger had thrown 27 times for 198 yards and two touchdowns.

There's no more trying to make it work with the Steelers run game. The problem is a collective effort between the runners and the linemen, and at this point, it's not going to be fixed anytime soon.

As crazy as it sounds, Jaylen Samuels fits best as the Steelers' primary running back right now. He's got the best hands of anyone in the group, makes decent moves in open field and can run routes better than the rest of the group. If running the ball isn't the answer, utilizing someone who's basically a tight end makes a lot of sense.

At first, this was a problem that was being overblown by fans and the media. After a while, it seemed like something that just wasn't clicking at the time. Now, it's a lost cause with no signs of turning around.

Call it a day and put the ball in your 38-year-old quarterback's hands.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.