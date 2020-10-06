Tomlin Takeaways: 5 Biggest Headlines From Week 5's Press Conference

PITTSBURGH -- There are few things better than waking up on Tuesday morning, realizing there's Steelers football news in the morning and tacos at night.

Tomlin Tuesday featured a rundown of the Philadelphia Eagles, the Steelers unexpected Bye Week, and an injury report much more promising than last week's.

These five takeaways highlight the most important parts of Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin's press conference and gameplans you for the week ahead as the team prepares for their cross-state opponents.

Familiar Faces

The Steelers will welcome Javon Hargrave back to Heinz Field for the first time since signing with Philadelphia in March. The defensive tackles inked a three-year, $39 million deal with the Eagles after the Steelers used their franchise tag on Bud Dupree.

In three games, Hargrave has accumulated just one tackle and half a sack, playing 35% of the Eagles' defensive snaps.

"They're a different structured group than we are. They're a four-down group, so [Javon Hargrave] 's playing right defensive tackle," Tomlin said. "He doesn't play nose guard for those guys. They have right and left defensive tackles, and they play a lot of people. They rotate as many as seven or eight guys. He's been splitting a lot of time with Malik Jackson. Both guys have provided a quality rush for them on the interior along with Fletcher Cox. We are going to have our hands full neutralizing that group."

Two Pittsburgh natives will also return to the city on Sunday. Running back Miles Sanders, a Woodland Hills High School graduate, received a shout out from the Steelers coach.

"He's developed into a quality all-situation running back, one that runs well inside, one that runs well on the perimeter," Tomlin said about Sanders. "He's included in their passing game as well. We have to work to minimize his impact on the game. You know that is always our agenda to neutralize our opponents' featured runner, but I think it's doubly important in this circumstance because of the number of people that they're missing on the perimeter."

Cornerback Avonte Maddox is a 2018 fourth-round pick out of the University of Pittsburgh. The Steelers and Pitt share a practice facility, so Tomlin and the team are familiar with his abilities on the field.

"I know [Avonte Maddox] very well," Tomlin said. "I have a lot of respect for him. He's one of the guys you get an opportunity to get close to when you're neighbors like we are here in Pittsburgh. I just always loved his competitive spirit. It was very evident in his play. He wore it on his sleeve, and that was an attractive component of his game for me. I'm not surprised that he's having the success that he's having in the NFL."

Dustin Colquitt Isn't Getting the Job Done

Steelers fans aren' the only ones noticing Dustin Colquitt isn't meeting the standard everyone has been patiently waiting for a Steelers punter to meet.

Jordan Berry needed to go years ago. It took a while, but it finally happened. Now, Colquitt is here, and it's like nothing changed.

Colquitt has averaged 43.8 yards per punt this season. His longest at 59-yards. But what you think of when you think of the Steelers current punter is kicking it from the Steelers to 46-yard line to the Houston Texans 20 in the second quarter of Week 3.

"Not where we want to be," Tomlin answered when asked about where Colquitt's work is. "Not only with Dustin [Colquitt], but with the group. The collective work has to improve. We are simply concerned about raw numbers, net punting, and where we are right now is not where we would like to be."

Corliss Waitman is waiting on the practice squad. It's saying a lot he's still there. Don't be surprised if a change is made with another bad week.

Injuries, or Lack of

An impromptu Bye Week wasn't ideal for the Steelers, but they did walk away with one positive. Heading into Week 4, the team didn't expect fullback Derek Watt (hamstring) or safety Marcus Allen (plantar fasciitis) to be available against the Tennessee Titans. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson was also in concussion protocol.

The Steelers now have Johnson back, after spending the off week clearing protocol. Tomlin said he should be a full participant throughout the week.

Watt and Allen aren't as clear as Johnson but there is hope they will be with the team in Week 5.

Watt began running on Monday. "We will see if he can do the unanticipated movement as it encompasses football play," Tomlin said. "If he can, we will let that be our guide in terms of potentially including him."

Allen will let participation throughout the week determine his status for Sunday. If both are available, the Steelers utilized their unexpected Bye Week to gain a clean bill of health.

Not a Real Bye Week

The Steelers gained permission from the NFL and NFLPA to practice on Monday following their shortened Bye Week. Pittsburgh only had Friday, Saturday and Sunday off after the league decided to reschedule their game against the Titans.

The NFL initially postponed the Steelers-Titans game to Monday or Tuesday or Week 4, but after the Titans continued to receive positive COVID-19 tests, the game was pushed to Week 7.

The league's CBA states teams need four full days off for a week to be considered a Bye. Tomlin confirmed the team received permission to return early.

"We always work on Mondays coming out of byes, but very rarely do we work on Thursday," Tomlin said. "The issue for us last week was, we didn't know that we had a bye until we were at work on Thursday. So the PA and the league were considerate of those special circumstances, and they allowed us to stick to our schedule."

Tomlin said Monday's practice was more of a return to the field for players and coaches. A day to adjust back from a weekend off.

"We did nothing special on Monday, yesterday," Tomlin said. "It's more general work for us, in terms of us getting acclimated and getting back to work after coming off of a weekend."

Zach Ertz

The biggest name in Philadelphia is tight end, Zach Ertz. Possibly considered the third-best tight end in football, Ertz brings a mismatch nightmare to every defense he faces.

"[Zach] Ertz at tight end creates major, major issues," Tomlin said. "He's a matchup problem. He's often too big and strong for defensive backs. He's too fast and agile for linebackers. We have to be thoughtful about the people we employ to match him up against, particularly in situational ball, possession downs, red zone. This guy's significant just about in all circumstances. It's reasonable to expect him to be significant in the heavy moments. He has been for those guys not only in 2020 but over a large number of years."

The Steelers have allowed eight receptions for 94 yards and a touchdown through three games. A majority of that contribution came from Broncos' Noah Fant, who caught four balls for 57 yards and a touchdown in Week 2.

On the other end, the Steelers didn't allow Evan Engram to contribute much at all in the season-opener. The New York Giants' tight end caught just two balls for nine yards.

Despite having two pretty perfect replicas to look back on when preparing for Ertz, Tomlin said they won't spend much time looking backward this week.

"They are very different guys, and not only are they different guys, they are different guys within the responsibilities of an offense that they play in," Tomlin said. "And I think it's probably even more so of an issue in Philadelphia because of a lack of availability of some of the core receivers that we have mentioned. So, this is going to be a big challenge. We are not looking for comparables, to be honest with you. We're just going to have to formulate a quality plan to work to minimize Ertz's impact on this football game."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.