Steelers Need to Control the Trenches Against Eagles

Following their surprise Week 4 bye, the Steelers take on the Eagles at Heinz Field on Sunday.

For the first time this season, there will be fans in attendance at a Steelers game. Fans get to unleash their built-up excitement on their 1-2-1 interstate "rivals."

On paper, it's a game in which Pittsburgh should be solid favorites. Focusing on the line of scrimmage, the Steelers have a huge advantage on one side of the ball but will have their hands full on the other.

Starting with the defensive line, the Steelers should have no problem winning the battle at the line of scrimmage. Despite playing one less game than the rest of the league, Pittsburgh is still second in the NFL in sacks.

T.J. Watt is playing at an All-Pro level once again, and his teammates along the defensive front have all been as good as advertised, too. As a team, they have the most pressures in the league, and the second-most quarterback hits, again with one less game played.

Even better for Watt and company, the Eagles' offensive line has had major struggles this year. Carson Wentz has been sacked 14 times through four games, the third-most in the league. Furthermore, the Eagles are dealing with a plethora of injuries along their offensive line.

If Lane Johnson isn't able to play this week due to an ankle injury, center Jason Kelce will be Philadelphia's only starting offensive lineman who was expected to be a starter entering the season. Rookie tackle Jack Driscoll, who will line up across from Watt if Johnson doesn't play, has played just 79 snaps this year, and has already allowed two sacks. Jordan Mailata, the fill-in left tackle, hasn't been much better.

Watt and Bud Dupree will be licking their chops entering this game.

Though most of their struggles have been in the passing game, the Eagles offensive line leaves a lot to be desired with their run blocking, too. Their 4.2 yards per carry this year isn't horrible, but it ranks in the bottom half of the league. That doesn't bode well for them against the best statistical rushing defense in the league through four weeks.

Pittsburgh also leads the league in tackles for loss, a statistic that helps portray how dominant they have been against the run. All things considered, the Steelers defensive front should feast on the Eagles offensive line. Whether it's against the run or the pass, they have a clear advantage in this matchup.

On the opposite side of the ball, the Steelers offensive line isn't in for an easy game. Remember how the Steelers are second in the league in both sacks and quarterback hits? Well, it's Philadelphia who they trail in both categories.

The Eagles pressure the quarterback on about 26% of drop backs, the eight-highest mark in the league. Even more impressively, they blitz on just 23% of drop backs, the ninth-lowest around the NFL. So, they know how to get pressure, and they can do it effectively without having to bring extra help from the linebackers or secondary.

Thankfully for the Steelers and Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh's offensive line is definitely up for the challenge.

Roethlisberger has been sacked on just 4.4% of his drop backs this year, a rate that only eight teams are better than (Wentz, for reference, has been sacked on 8% of his drop backs). Philadelphia's defensive front will be the best the Steelers have faced this year, though. Derek Barnett and Brandon Graham will bring the heat off the edge. Fletcher Cox is one of the best interior defensive linemen in the NFL. And Steelers fans need no reminder of how good of a defensive tackle Javon Hargrave is.

Though Hargrave has only played 35% of the Eagles defensive snaps this year, he will be a hand full when he's on the field. All five Steelers offensive linemen will be challenged this week, there's no doubt about it.

Defensively, the Steelers should have no problem dominating the line of scrimmage in this game. If Carson Wentz plans on holding onto the ball too long, like he tends to do, he will be in for a long game.

It's on offense where Pittsburgh will need to put on their best performance of the season in the trenches. Don't be surprised to see a lot of short passes used as an extension of the running game. The Eagles struggle to cover tight ends, which means Eric Ebron could be used a lot in the short passing game. Because if Roethlisberger is asked to hold onto the ball and look downfield, he'll probably get hit more than fans would like to see.

Connor Deitrich is a Contributor with AllSteelers. Follow Connor on Twitter @CDeitrich22, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.