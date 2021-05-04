Can Steelers Find Next Mike Hilton? Undrafted Rookies Who Can Make the Roster in 2021

The Pittsburgh Steelers could find another diamond in the rough within the 2021 undrafted rookie class.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers added eight undrafted free agents to their roster following the 2021 NFL Draft, and honestly, left themselves plenty of potential in a loaded class of rookies.

Of the eight players the Steelers signed after the draft, three stand out as potential roster boosts. Pittsburgh has plenty of depth to fill this summer, and are never shy from letting an undrafted rookie earn his place within the NFL.

Shakur Brown, CB, Michigan State

It starts with Shakur Brown. While some believed Brown would've found himself drafted over the weekend, sliding into free agency certainly helped the Steelers.

Pittsburgh was able to draft Tre Norwood in the seventh round, adding depth at safety and inside corner. Now, with the addition of Brown, they have another name with potential to compete for the slot corner job.

Brown racked up five interceptions during his junior year at Michigan State while playing mostly on the inside. His weakness comes from his lack of speed, which doesn't allow him to cover receivers deep.

Where he shines is the way he plays with a chip on his shoulder. At 5'11, Brown runs around like he needs to make every play on the field, and carries a demeanor that will fit perfectly when trying to replace Mike Hilton.

Jumping from one undrafted rookie to the next might not be ideal in the NFL, but the Steelers will give it a try. Brown has a pretty good shot at proving himself this summer.

Donovan Stiner, S, Florida

The Steelers love finding rookies who shine on special teams. Maybe that's not what anyone is expecting coming into the NFL, but for a guy like Stiner, it's a great place to start after going undrafted.

If Stiner has a ceiling in year one, it's probably making the team to provide special teams help while competing for safety depth reps. The Steelers lack proven depth behind Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds, and with Stiner's strong tackling ability, he could be utilized as a chess piece throughout the team.

Anyone who brings high football IQ and strong tackling ability to the league has some potential to make their way. Even if he isn't developed enough to play defense in 2021, the Steelers love finding special teamers, and Stiner fits that mold.

Calvin Bundage, LB, Oklahoma State

Bundage was made a pass rushing specialist during his senior season at Oklahoma State, leading the team with seven and a half sacks in 2020. Another option for depth on the outside, Bundage could be used on passing downs while also bringing a skill set that matches special teams duties.

The Steelers drafted Quincy Roche and believe there's some potential in Cassius Marsh. Maybe depth edge rushing duties are filled for the time being, but that doesn't mean Bundage can't make a place for himself on the roster.

Anyone who can come in and play special teams - especially a linebacker - has a strong chance of making the Steelers' roster. Bundage brings speed and an instinct for finding the football. He has a shot to shine during camp and earn a jersey come Week 1.

Lamont Wade, S, Penn State

The Steelers signed Penn State safety Lamont Wade after the draft ended, which sparked some conversation amongst fans. The 5'9 defensive back presents a similar makeup of Mike Hilton and has some of the same skill sets.

He carries all 22 starts for the Nittany Lions over the last two years into the NFL and could earn a place as someone the Steelers believe can replace Hilton at slot corner.

The Steelers' need for depth at corner and safety will help any defensive back they have this summer, and Wade's on-field play gives some hope he's an answer to their problems.

