Steelers Week 16 Grades: Offense Gets Boost After Second Half Comeback

While it wasn't pretty, the Steelers were able to put together the biggest comeback of the Mike Tomlin era and defeat the Indianapolis Colts 28-24 en route to clinching their first division title since 2017. After entering halftime down 21-7, the Steelers outscored the Colts 21-3 in the second half off the strength of Ben Roethlisberger's arm and stellar defensive play.

So how did the team do as a whole in their 12th win of the season? Here are my grades for the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 16 performance.

Offense: B-

This is strictly based on how the team came to life in the second half. Ben Roethlisberger turned back the clock and three touchdown drives in the second half, all ending with him throwing a touchdown. The Steelers came out swinging with their opening drive. They went 76 yards in their first six plays, getting as far as the three yard-line before ending abruptly after incomplete passes on second, third and fourth down. After getting the ball back, a 39-yard touchdown to Diontae Johnson breathed life into the team, shortening the gap to 24-14. They scored once again on the next drive after the defense forced their second straight three and out as Eric Ebron capped off a five-play, 74-yard drive with a five-yard touchdown. After a punt downed Pittsburgh at their own 16, they went 84 yards in 10 plays to take their first lead of the game after a 25-yard JuJu Smith-Schuster touchdown reception.

The offense would have gotten a higher grade if not for two things; the lack of effectiveness in the first half and the non-existent run game. The Steelers mustered a touchdown in the second quarter, but it was after being set up inside the five-yard line following a Mike Hilton fumble recovery. Aside from that, they punted on three drives, including two three-and-outs, and their final drive was three plays in which they just took the game into halftime. The run game is still atrocious, as well. As a team, the Steelers ran for just 22 yards, and 12 of them came on one James Conner run; They are completely one dimensional. The second-half performance of Ben Roethlisberger and the passing game is the sole reason the grade is as high as it is, and it could have been much worse.

Defense: A-

Pittsburgh's defense played a very solid game. They sacked Philip Rivers five times, forced five punts, and Mike Hilton had their two takeaways in the form of the aforementioned fumble that set up Pittsburgh in prime position to score their first touchdown of the game. He also had an interception in the fourth quarter that helped seal the victory after Pittsburgh had taken the lead.

Like their offense, the Steelers' defense really came alive in the second half. These are the results of every Colts possession in the second half: field goal, punt, punt, punt, interception, turnover on downs. Of those three second-half punts, the first two were three and outs, and the Steelers scored touchdowns on both ensuing possessions.

One thing that you can poke at in terms of Pittsburgh's defensive performance is their run defense. The Colts averaged 4.5 yards per carry and Jonathan Taylor had two touchdowns and 74 yards on the ground. That is one thing they must address, especially going into a season finale against the Browns, a team who they very well could face again in the postseason.

The Steelers still have a lot of tuning up to do before Wildcard weekend. The offense must lean toward the style of play we saw in the second half this past Sunday; high flying and letting Ben Roethlisberger extend the play. If they can do that, and establish any resemblance of a run game, their Super Bowl hopes are still alive.

Jarrett Bailey is a contributor with AllSteelers. Follow Jarrett on Twitter @JBaileyNFL, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.