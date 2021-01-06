NFL Playoff Predictions: Steelers One of Two AFC North Teams to Advance

The Pittsburgh Steelers kick off their 2021 postseason run against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night.

It wasn't pretty, but it happened. 256 NFL games were scheduled this season, and not a single one was missed despite a plethora of hiccups from either teams or league office through the process. Somewhat miraculously, the regular season has come and gone, with the NFL playoffs ready to conclude what's surely been one of the more interesting seasons in recent memory.

The Steelers find themselves as one of fourteen teams left in the annual running for a Lombardi Trophy, claiming the AFC's third seed and a third date with the Cleveland Browns this Sunday night.

The league's new playoff format gives only one bye week per conference, with an added wildcard spot in each bracket. The Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers find themselves enjoying a week of rest while they await their next opponent.

As for the other six teams in each conference, wildcard weekend presents itself as the first of three necessary steps to reach the Super Bowl. While three teams will move on to the divisional round and continue their journey, three teams will be sent home empty-handed.

Who emerges victorious from each matchup? The staff from AllSteelers takes their pick of each game.

Saturday's Games

#7 Indianapolis Colts at #2 Buffalo Bills

Time: 1:05 PM Eastern

Network: CBS

Spread: Bills -6.5

Donnie Druin - The Buffalo Bills may be playing like one of the league's best teams right now, especially after dropping 56 points in week 17. Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs have formed one of the league's best QB-WR duos, aren't while the Colts aren't necessarily a bad team, I just don't believe there's not enough firepower to keep up with a red hot Bills offense. I'll take the Bills.

Noah Strackbein - This game could be closer than many people imagine. Phillip Rivers doesn't have much time left and a Hall of Famer wants to retire with a Super Bowl win. That being said, Josh Allen is the league's MVP runner-up and this Bills team won't be denied. Buffalo wins.

Connor Deitrich - Bills. The Colts are playing pretty good football, but the Bills have been the best team in the league. Buffalo's offense will be too much for an inconsistent Colts offense to keep up with.

Cody Flavell (final score predictions) - Bills 34, Colts 17.

#6 Los Angeles Rams at #3 Seattle Seahawks

Time: 4:40 PM Eastern

Network: Fox

Spread: Seahawks -5

Donnie Druin - Man, what happened to Seattle? Once considered one of the best teams in the league, the Seahawks have struggled heading into the postseason. However, the Rams are either down to back-up quarterback John Wolford or Jared Goff (thumb surgery), neither of the two I'm comfortable with against Seattle. While the two split their season series, I have to favor on the side of Russell Wilson and trust he'll show up when it matters. I'll take the Seahawks.

Noah Strackbein - If Jared Goff plays, this is an upset. The Rams are the more consistent team, and whether Russell Wilson is a savior for the Seahawks or not, Seattle doesn't compete with a strong and healthy L.A. team. The Rams win.

Connor Deitrich - Rams. This prediction assumes Jared Goff plays. If he misses the game, I'll be going with the Seahawks. Seattle's 12-4 record is very misleading to me; they have been trending in the wrong direction on the offensive side of the ball. While their defense is playing better, it helps that they've been playing some bad offenses. The Rams control the tempo of the game with their running game, and Seattle struggles with arguably the best defense in the league.

Cody Flavell (final score predictions) - Seahawks 24, Rams 21

#5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at #4 Washington Football Team

Time: 8:15 PM Eastern

Network: NBC

Spread: Buccaneers -7.5

Donnie Druin - Look, no disrespect to the Washington Football Team, but this game shouldn't be close. Washington benefited from playing in the laughable NFC East all season long, and now find themselves hosting Tom Brady and friends. Simply put, Tampa Bay can't stop scoring and their defensive unit remains one of the best in the league. Tampa Bay should easily cover the spread.

Noah Strackbein - You want to say Alex Smith continues this season and beats the Buccaneers in shocking fashion. Nothing would be sweeter than watching the Comeback Player of the Year (century) beat Tom Brady in the playoffs. Unfortunately, you don't finish a season under .500 and win a playoff game. Tampa Bay by a lot.

Connor Deitrich - Bucs. The Bucs are playing some great football right now. Their offense is finally clicking and that's a scary sight for NFC teams. Washington has a good defense, so don't look for Tampa Bay to put up 50 points or anything like that. But I don't expect Washington to have much success on the offensive side of the ball. Tampa Bay wins comfortably.

Cody Flavell (final score predictions) - Buccaneers 30, Football Team 14

Sunday's Games

#5 Baltimore Ravens at #4 Tennessee Titans

Time: 1:05 PM Eastern

Network: ABC/ESPN

Spread: Ravens -4.5

Donnie Druin - We all remember what Tennessee did to Baltimore last year in the playoffs. We all know what Derrick Henry is capable of. However, I'm a sucker for teams playing good football at the right time, and Baltimore is doing just that. Lamar Jackson just finished another remarkable season, and his receiving options are finally stepping up to the plate. This should be a great game, but I think Jackson is finally able to get that first playoff win on Sunday. I'll take the Ravens in a what should come down to the last possession.

Noah Strackbein - Derrick Henry vs. Lamar Jackson could be the offensive showdown the playoffs want to see, but the defensive side of the ball leaves way too many holes for the Titans. Tennessee isn't going to know what hit them once they have to try and slow down the most athletic quarterback in the NFL. Because of it, Baltimore keeps their hot streaking moving with a win in Nashville.

Connor Deitrich - Titans. This is the game of the week. The Ravens are hot right now, and many will pick them. But in the last five weeks of the season, they played one good team (Cleveland) and gave up 42 points. I'll go with the more consistent offense that we know can get it done through the air or on the ground.

Cody Flavell (final score predictions) - Ravens 27, Titans 23

#7 Chicago Bears at #2 New Orleans

Time: 4:40 PM Eastern

Network: CBS/Nickelodeon/Amazon Prime

Spread: Saints -9

Donnie Druin - I know concerns about Drew Brees' arm are legitimate, yet facing a Chicago Bears team that's dropped five straight games and essentially lucked into a playoff spot, I'd take anybody in a track meet with Mitch Trubisky. I don't think David Montgomery is enough to carry the Bears past the Saints, as the Saints are well equipped to stop the run and allow their own monster running back in Alvin Kamara to handle business. Chicago's defense is nothing to laugh at, but the Saints are simply the better team on both sides of the ball. I'll take the Saints at home.

Noah Strackbein - I didn't expect Mitch Trubisky to keep playing well in Week 17. That being said, I definitely don't expect him to keep playing well into the playoffs. The Saints aren't perfect, but they're good enough to staying moving in the right direction. Plus, if this is Drew Brees' final run, he's not going out losing to the Bears. Saints win.

Connor Deitrich - Saints. Not much to watch here. The Saints might struggle to score, depending which version of their offense shows up, but I don't expect the Bears to do much scoring against an elite Saints defense.

Cody Flavell (final score predictions) - Saints 17, Bears 10

#6 Cleveland Browns at #3 Pittsburgh Steelers

Time: 8:15 PM Eastern

Network: NBC

Spread: Steelers -4

Donnie Druin - I'm not sure a team could be more confident coming off a loss, as the Steelers took a desperate Cleveland Browns squad, at home, down to the wire in a two point loss. Cleveland is a good football team, yet with many key pieces to Pittsburgh's puzzle ready to return to Heinz Field after a week of rest, the Steelers are all but set to play some of their best football when it matters. I'll take the Steelers.

Noah Strackbein - I've said since the beginning of the week that the Cleveland Browns are walking into a blood bath. The Steelers are hungry to show the NFL that they're for real in the postseason, and ending the Browns season will only add to that. Steelers walk away victorious.

Connor Deitrich - Steelers. The Week 17 matchup between these teams gives me confidence in this pick. Cleveland's defense didn't play well against Mason Rudolph and a weak Steelers run game, while the Steelers B-Team defense did a great job against the Browns high-powered offense.

Cody Flavell (final score predictions) - Steelers 27, Browns 17